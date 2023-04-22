3 Zodiac Signs Go Back To Their Ex On April 23, 2023, During Mercury Square Mars

Three zodiac signs will go back to an ex on April 23, 2023, and we can thank Mercury sextile Mars for it. If there's one thing we've learned from this onslaught of Mercury transits (the retrograde is present, right now, by the way) it's that Mercury can cause havoc with communication. And while we always think of communication as something that occurs between two or more people, sometimes, as in today, April 23, 2023, that kind of messaging can take place inside ourselves.

Today we have the transit of Mercury sextile Mars, and because of this event, we may intentionally — or unintentionally — steer ourselves in the wrong direction. This happens because we communicate the wrong ideas to ourselves and then call those ideas 'right.' Now that's a supreme misunderstanding, and it's what's on the menu today.

Today is the day that Aries, Capricorn and Aquarius, for lack of a better decision, will go back to our ex-lover for reasons we do not know. We may think, "Well, that's a thing to do." That's just what it is: a thing to do, and not necessarily the right thing to do, either.

But, that's a very human 'thing to do' as sometimes our confusion wants to find ways to justify itself, and in doing so, we end up with what we believe is ... comforting. Nothing spells comfort like familiarity.

So, on April 23, 2023, three zodiac signs will bring forth people who will want to go running back to the mates they either left or who have left them. There is no good reason to return, and yet, try telling that to the folks who are already out the door.

That's the gift of Mercury's sextile Mars; it is relentless, meaningless, and will absolutely turn out to be a waste of time. Think twice before you make this move, zodiac signs. Do you really need to go back with THAT person? Methinks NOPE.

Three zodiac signs go back with an ex on April 23, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

At first glance, you probably thought, "ME? Going back to my ex? Oh, surely you jest!" Then, it happens. Who knew, Aries ... who knew you could be that person, and yet with Mercury sextile Mars looming large on this day, April 23, 2023, you'd get it into your mind that going back with your ex is somehow a really good idea.

You'll spend a lot of time going over this, and the more you try to convince yourself you're really on to something, the more that old reliable truth-telling voice in the back of your mind will tell you to STOP.

But, you are impulsive, and you do like to act on your ideas as soon as you get them. While this leap into the past may not last, you won't be able to sit until you at least give it a shot. So, don't be surprised if you make a move to get back with your ex, today. It may not last (laughs hysterically) but at least, you followed your heart.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

On April 23, 2023, you will suddenly be stricken with guilt; you left your romance of many years behind most recently and now you are starting to wonder if that was as good an idea as it seemed at the time. What you are running on is old fumes, and while that doesn't seem all too attractive, that's the only thing you have left, and it's got you feeling very nervous about your future.

You aren't sure if you'll ever find someone again, and during a transit like Mercury sextile Mars, all of your nervous traits will come out to play. This means by the end of the day, you should be packing your bag and moving in with that one person who could take you for all of those neurotic habits: your ex. Ask yourself: do you really want this, Capricorn? Are you not aware that this is a mistake in the making? You got out. Now run wild and free. Don't crack open that prison door again.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Speaking of prison, you need to ask yourself if returning to your old love is worth your time and energy because even though you go back and forth on the idea of reuniting, you are also brutally aware of this person's bad habits. On April 23, 2023, during the transit of Mercury sextile Mars, you and your ex will have a conversation that will have you convinced 'they've changed.'

You will fall for this like nobody's business and while all of your friends will note the high degree of your naïveté, you won't. You will more than likely take the cue of Mercury sextile Mars and run right back to this old flame of yours, simply because you see 'people change.' Do people change, Aquarius? Have you changed? Is freedom from this person not enough for you, and do you really need more drama? That one's up to you, kid.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.