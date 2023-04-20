3 Zodiac Signs With 'Awfully' Rough Horoscopes On April 21, 2023

On April 21, 2023, we will get to experience the Moon in Taurus, which also happens to coincide with Mercury retrograde. While that may not be the Molotov cocktail of all transits, there will certainly be moments during this day when three zodiac signs will have rough horoscopes.

Taurus, Cancer, and Sagittarius may wonder why we bothered to wake up at all. What's interesting about the Taurus Moon is that 'waking up' is the hard part. It's as if today opens up the gates and lets all of the negative traits that come with the Sun sign of Taurus come through. We will be dripping in Taurus energy, and that's not necessarily a great thing.

What do we have to look forward to today, April 21, 2023? We have, for starters, stubborn behavior. This, for three zodiac signs, may be what sets up the entire day. 'Can't get out of bed' will be a spiritual mantra on this day and lack of motivation is what it's all about.

Today is for believing to our core that we simply cannot 'do that.' Whatever 'that' is, is waiting to be seen. While we're deciding what other things we cannot do on this day because we are too stubborn and too lazy to move, we might as well pack in the food, too. Yes, today is for indulgence, as well. Or rather ... overindulgence.

This is the day when we clutch tightly to our creature comforts. If we decide that during the Taurus Moon, we need this and that, then only this and that will do; we are unrealistically possessive of our things on this day — how weird!

We don't want our things touched, and we want our bag of Oreos right by our side, as food may be the only friend we can turn to during this time. So, if you walk in on your romantic partner and they are cuddled up with a box of donuts, leave them be. They can't help who they are.

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on April 21, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You're all over the place today, Taurus, as long as that place is your bed and the remote is right there, at the ready. This is the day you call in sick, only to realize you don't even like the job you're supposed to show up for. During the Taurus Moon, it's like you got hit with the lazy stick, and now, all you can do is be a nurse that needs to be a super-blob and if you're to become successful at anything, it will be that.

You will still remain calm and loving to your romantic partner, as long as they stay within arm's length of you and are willing to go fetch snacks for you, as needed. What's apparent about April 21, 2023, is you are resigned to being the way you are. You are not budging. You have made up your mind that this day shall be known as 'bed day' and once you commit to that standard, you take all the awards for stubborn behavior, today.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

The Taurus Moon brings out the love of home that is associated with your sign, Cancer. On April 21, 2023, you'll get to prove that, yes indeedy-do, you really are 'that way;' and 'that way' is, of course, the way that leads home. You are only comfortable in your familiar surroundings today, and Taurus energy makes sure you don't let anyone get you up and out. Up and Out is NOT where your head is at today; it's more like Down and In.

You are quite happy to be alone during this time, as well. You don't mind the company, but if there's to be a company, then they need to be on your wavelength, which is low-key and down-played. You may also allow friends to come and visit, and if they can perhaps stop over at that bake shop on the way over, that would be dandy. You mean nobody any harm today; you simply wish to indulge and be lazy, nothing more, nothing less.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You will do your best today, April 21, 2023, by keeping to yourself and staying in your beautiful little fantasy world. Sure, you'll do whatever is needed; you'll work, you'll 'act the part of the living person in the room,' and you'll know your mind is elsewhere because, during the Taurus Moon, you really aren't interested in anything but your thing. And, as soon as you can bolt, you will, and where you'll bolt to is the comfort and safety of your living space.

There, you can unwind and pretend there are no other people on the planet. Cats will be your source of entertainment, which also implies you better be a cat person if that's to be at all pleasant. All joking aside, today is the day when Sagittarius decides that being alone is the way to go on this lazy, stubborn, and indulgent day. So be it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.