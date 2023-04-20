3 Luckiest In Love Zodiac Signs On April 21, 2023

Three zodiac signs are luckiest in love on April 21. 2023, the first day of Mercury retrograde. Can one maintain a happy, healthy, and loving romance during Mercury retrograde? That is the question, and on April 21, 2023, we will get a chance to take a deep look at how this first day of retrograde will fare when it comes to our love lives.

While Mercury's retrograde in Taurus is known for creating chaos and confusion in various aspects of our lives, it can also have a significant impact on our romantic relationships, especially for Taurus, Gemini, and Scorpio.

As we step foot into the next Mercury retrograde period, which is set to take place from May 19th to June 11th, many people are starting to wonder how this cosmic event will impact their lives, particularly in the realm of love.

Because we are all so 'aware' of the downside to the retrograde, we might wonder if there's any good side. There is a good side and being that it's only the first day, it will be on this day that we still get a chance to work things out. It's all about good communication on this day.

And even though we're only at the beginning of its course, we already know this transit will be a challenging time for Taurus, Gemini, and Scorpio in love, but it's important to remember it's only temporary.

By staying mindful and taking extra care to communicate effectively, avoiding rushing into any big decisions, and staying grounded. These signs can weather the storm and come out the other side stronger and more resilient in their relationships.

This is when we show up for the relationship; this is when we prove to both ourselves and our loved ones that we aren't going to let a little thing like Mercury retrograde become a big thing. Yes, there will be challenges that begin today, and yes, we will overcome them, because that's what we do. We overcome.

Three zodiac signs are luckiest in love on April 21, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

As an earth sign, Taurus, you are known for your steadfast and loyal nature, but when Mercury is in retrograde, you may find yourself struggling to communicate effectively with your partner. This is because Mercury rules communication, and when it goes into retrograde, it can cause misunderstandings, miscommunications, and even arguments.

Even if you have something on your mind, you should be mindful of your words during this period, because if you're not, starting today, you might end up spouting off a little too much and end up hurting the person you are with.

If you need to be extra careful and don the kid gloves, then do it. Words matter during the retrograde, so use them to your advantage. This kind of precaution will help you to avoid any unnecessary misunderstandings with your partner.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Because you know yourself all too well, Gemini, you also know that delivering quick, witty lines is your thing. You've also seen there's a time and a place for your brand of sarcasm and you'd do yourself a good turn by withholding your snarky sense of humor on this day, April 21, 2023. Remember, this is no ordinary day; this is the first day of Mercury is retrograde — in Taurus, and things could go haywire very, very quickly ... so be careful with your clever tongue.

If you and your partner need to make a decision, then do it together; don't assume anything and talk it all out. Soft, kind words do the trick today, Gemini, and you know you can muster those up as easily as you can with snappy sarcasm. Just be kind and weather it out; this day has the potential of being very loving and sweet — don't mess it up.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

On one hand, this day, April 21, 2023, can bring out a very nice side of you ... you may feel a little vulnerable today, as the retrograde starts to kick in. Your vulnerability will be so soft and approachable that your romantic partner will make sure to treat you as if you were fragile.

That's not to imply you are fragile or that they perceive you as so, but you will have your guard down today, and your partner will play the role of hero; always by your side, always ready to tend to you, should you need them.

You may feel a little rough around the edges, however, as the Mercury retrograde may make you doubt your feelings. Allow yourself this moment of weakness, as it is not a 'weakness' but necessary downtime. You can't be 'on duty' 24-7 ... let this day be one where you let your partner do the work for you. It's all OK.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.