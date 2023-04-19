3 Zodiac Signs Worst Fears Come True On April 20, 2023, During The Sun Square Pluto

Worst fears come true for three zodiac signs on April 20, 2023, OK. But before you take your imagination way too far, know that when we say something like "Your worst fears are about to come true," we're not saying your worst fears will come true.

However ... and there's always a 'however,' we are working with Sun square Pluto today, and on April 20, this could bring something up for three zodiac signs that look a lot like a manifestation skill for ... disaster.

What does this all mean? For Leo, Scorpio and Pisces, the main drag of the day revolves around the anticipation of failure. We fear being wrong or doing something the wrong way, and because the transits of Sun square Pluto tends to make us overthink things, we will also be doubting ourselves heavily while we're in the overthinking zone.

So, no, our worst fears aren't going to come true, but we will let our worst assumptions seem like they will come true. If we so much as doubt ourselves, we will endanger ourselves. If we believe we are not good enough, we will create situations for ourselves today that almost guarantee our failure. In other words, we are machines of self-destruction today, and that is how we can take our fears, manifest them as nervousness, overthink them into pure confusion, and end up feeling as though one more move on our part will end up destroying the universe.

A bit out of hand, but you know the human mind ... it never stops, does it? So, let's look at who is up for the worst of it and who will be most affected by today's transit of Sun square Pluto on April 20, 2023.

Worst fears come true for three zodiac signs on April 20, 2023:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

When the Sun is Square Pluto, it can create power struggles and conflicts of will for you, Leo. Thursday, April 20, you may feel challenged by authority figures, which is already one of your pet peeves. And Heaven helps the person who decides you are wrong or needs to assert their authority over you. The way you react back to people like this is never ... good.

The transit today will bring out that side of you nobody likes to have around; world domination is not what your friends and coworkers feel like being a part of today, even though this may be your go-to attitude.

Your tendency to be controlling or domineering can damage relationships today, and your 'biggest fear' manifests in the idea that nobody cares what you want. You are here to be listened to, not ignored; today brings you a fresh new look at what being ignored feels like.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

As your Sun sign, Scorpio, is ruled by Pluto, the square between the Sun and Pluto can be especially intense for you. This aspect can bring up deep-seated emotional issues that lay at the core of who you are, Scorpio, and on April 20, you may have to confront some of the personal issues you've either been repressing or avoiding. This can lead to feelings of powerlessness or a need for control.

During Sun Square Pluto, it's all about feeling conflicted and downtrodden, and in terms of your biggest fears coming to life, you'll probably see that manifest as jealousy or possessiveness. Don't be surprised if something occurs today that throws you so far off base you hardly know what's going on anymore. This jealousy thing? It plays a major role in how you react to just about everything today, Scorpio.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

On April 20, 2023, your Sun sign, Pisces, will use the transit of Sun Square Pluto to create a sense of inner turmoil and power struggles within yourself. Wow, if that doesn't seem unfair, then I don't know.

It's like you are your own worst enemy today, and your tendency to overthink just about everything does you some serious mental damage on this day. This aspect can bring up deep-seated fears and anxieties you may have been avoiding or suppressing, and well, guess what's here now for you to deal with? All of it.

You may feel like you are being forced to confront your deepest, darkest thoughts and feelings — very Pluto. This can be an uncomfortable experience, leading to a sense of helplessness or a need for control. Hang on, Pisces ... you can handle this.

