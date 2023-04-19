3 Zodiac Signs Luckiest In Love On April 20, 2023, During Taurus Season

Three zodiac signs are luckiest in love on April 20, 2023, and on this first day of Taurus, April 20, 2023, we will feel as though the pressure is off at work, but we will also feel as though our love lives are on the verge of something really good in love.

It's as if we can relax into being 'just ourselves' again with the one we love. And for three zodiac signs, there is no other way to be. We've been waiting for some 'fire' to dissipate, and lo and behold, the day has come.

It's almost impossible to NOT have a good, fun day in love during this time. This is where we put our heads together and start making leisurely plans with the people we are in relationships with.

This is when we don't feel we need to be anywhere specifically, but the here and now seem pleasant. The lack of pressure really does the trick for personalities who want to succeed and produce, push, push, push. This is the day that heralds easier times, and we are ready for it.

Three zodiac signs luckiest in love on April 20, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Earth sign, it is time for you to feel the love. This first day in your Sun season makes you come alive. You feel potent and powerful, and when it comes to love, you have one desire: to further along the powerful connection you have with the person you are in a relationship with. You feel attractive today, desirable, and want to put physical positivity into motion.

On April 20, you will welcome all good feelings and inspire them. Nothing is worth getting upset over; you've spent too much time worrying about that during Aries season. Now that you're back in the stability of Taurus season, you feel it's time to concentrate on what you DO have, here and now, rather than on all the things you don't have. Fortunately, one of the things you DO have is a beautiful partner who loves and adores you. Yay, you!

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

This day will work you to your core, Scorpio, which means your romance button is turned ON. When you get like this, your partner is only too happy to 'deal with it.' You are in an exceptionally good mood today, April 20, and dealing well with the Taurus season. You, too, are an earth sign, and this is exactly what will give you the inclination to be passionate and sensual. You may want to take this day to explore some of the parameters of your romantic relationship or ... go past those parameters.

You feel experimental and adventurous on this day and finally feel like you can relax and be your wild and crazy self. Your partner knows exactly what 'wild and crazy' means, and honestly ... they can't wait. Enjoy your day, Scorpio, as it is jam-packed with positive energy.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

On this first day of the Taurus season, you will feel compelled to focus on your physical relationship. You are someone who has spent a lot of time nurturing your spiritual life, but you are also in a physical romance with someone. On April 20, 2023, you will realize you can't disappear into your mind, no matter how delicious a place it can be ... not if you're with someone who depends on a little conversation every now and then.

Today is when you wake up and recognize the person you call your romantic partner beside you, waiting for you to pay attention to them. When you recognize them for who they are, as you will today, you will be overjoyed to know they are still there for you, still in love. Notice this person as they are there for you, Aquarius.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.