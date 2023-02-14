17 Signs You're Caught In A Self-Destructive Cycle — And What To Do Next

By Sidhharrth S Kumaar — Written on Feb 14, 2023
Photo: Aleshyn Andrei / shutterstock
Self-destruction is a vicious cycle that can be difficult to see, let alone to break.
It is characterized by a pattern of harmful behavior, thoughts, and emotions that ultimately lead to negative consequences.
No matter what form the cycle manifests, it can profoundly harm a person's mental and physical health.
If you are struggling with self-destruction, it is important to understand that you are not alone and that help is available.
By recognizing the signs of a self-destructive cycle and seeking support from trusted loved ones and mental health professionals, you can break the cycle and reclaim control of your life.
RELATED: 6 Self-Destructive Behaviors You Should Quit ASAP
Seventeen signs that you're a cycle of self-destruction
1. You're abusing substances (or using them in an unhealthy way)
Substance abuse is one of the most common forms of self-destruction. It can lead to physical and mental health problems and social and financial difficulties.
If you find yourself relying on drugs or alcohol to cope with stress, anxiety, or other emotional issues, it's a sign that you're caught in a cycle of self-destruction.
2. You find yourself in unhealthy relationships you feel you can't leave
Relationships can be a source of both comfort and stress. If you find yourself in toxic relationships or constantly attracted to people who treat you poorly, it's a sign that you may be caught in a cycle of self-destruction.
RELATED: 12 Common Ways People Self-Sabotage Their Own Happiness
3. You're engaging in compulsive acts that feel out of your control
Compulsive acts such as overeating, excessive shopping, or excessive exercising, can be a form of self-destructive behavior. These behaviors can be difficult to control and lead to physical and emotional problems.
4. Your "inner voice" is overwhelmingly negative
Negative self-talk, such as self-criticism, self-doubt, and self-blame, can be a major factor in the cycle of self-destruction. These thoughts can lead to feelings of shame, anxiety, and depression, and they can be difficult to overcome.
5. You're acting impulsively
Impulsive acts such as engaging in risky behaviors or making sudden decisions without thinking can signify self-destruction. This behavior can lead to negative consequences, making it difficult to break the cycle.
RELATED: 17 Things People Don't Realize You're Doing Because Of Borderline Personality Disorder
6. Procrastination has you feeling trapped
Procrastination can be a form of self-destruction, especially if it's a pattern of behavior that prevents you from reaching your goals. If you find yourself constantly putting things off or avoiding responsibilities, it's a sign that you may be caught in a cycle of self-destruction.
Advertisement
7. Perfectionism feels like it's running your life
Perfectionism can be a form of self-destruction, as it can lead to high-stress levels, anxiety, and self-criticism. If you find yourself constantly striving for perfection, it's a sign that you may be caught in a cycle of self-destruction.
RELATED: There Are 3 Types Of Perfectionism — The Dark Side To Each
8. You find yourself more and more alone and isolated
Isolation can be a form of self-destruction, leading to feelings of loneliness, depression, and anxiety. If you find yourself withdrawing from social activities or struggling to maintain close relationships, it's a sign that you may be caught in a cycle of self-destruction.
9. You're engaging in self-harm or clearly ideating about it
Self-harm, such as cutting, is a serious form of self-destruction. This behavior can be difficult to overcome, and it can lead to physical and emotional problems.
10. You feel stuck in disordered eating or caught in a full-blown eating disorder
Eating disorders such as anorexia and bulimia can be a form of self-destruction. These disorders can be physically and emotionally damaging, and they can be difficult to overcome.
RELATED: What You Need To Realize About Someone Who Self-Harms
11. You have wise financial habits
Financial problems, such as overspending, debt, and financial stress, can be a form of self-destruction. If you find yourself constantly struggling to manage your finances, it's a sign that you may be caught in a cycle of self-destruction.
12. Your lack of self-care is taking a toll
Neglecting self-care, such as not getting enough sleep, not eating properly, or not engaging in physical activity, can be a form of self-destruction. This behavior can negatively affect your physical and mental health, making it difficult to break the cycle.
13. You have poor boundary-setting skills
Failing to set and maintain healthy boundaries, such as not saying "no" when needed, can be a form of self-destruction. This type of behavior can lead to burnout and relationship problems, and it can be difficult to change.
RELATED: How To Set Healthy Boundaries — So You Stop Getting Hurt
14. Chronic complaining has taken over your conversations
Chronic complaining, such as constantly focusing on what's wrong with your life, can be a form of self-destruction. This type of behavior can lead to feelings of negativity, hopelessness, and depression, and it can be difficult to overcome.
15. Avoidance keeps you from addressing the root of your issues
Avoidance, such as avoiding confronting problems or avoiding difficult emotions, can be a form of self-destruction. This behavior can prevent you from resolving issues and increase stress and anxiety.
16. You feel emotionally numb
Emotional numbness, such as feeling detached from your emotions, can be a form of self-destruction. This behavior can lead to difficulty forming meaningful relationships and prevent you from experiencing joy and happiness.
Related Stories From YourTango:
RELATED: 17 Signs You're Codependent (AKA Addicted To Relationships)
17. Co-dependent behavior has you stuck in unhealthy cycles
Co-dependent behavior, such as putting the needs of others before your own, can be a form of self-destruction. This type of behavior can lead to neglecting your needs and increase stress and burnout.
Ending the cycle
Breaking the cycle of self-destruction requires a combination of self-awareness, self-compassion, and a willingness to make changes.
It's important to seek support from trusted friends, family members, or a mental health professional to help you overcome self-destructive behaviors.
Additionally, incorporating self-care practices into your daily routine, such as exercise, mindfulness, and therapy, can help you build resilience and overcome the cycle of self-destruction.
It can be a challenge, but with the right support and tools, it is possible to overcome self-destructive behaviors and find a path to healing.
RELATED: 4 Ways To Stop Sabotaging Your Own Happiness — And Get Back To What Brings You Joy
More for You:
Sidhharrth S Kumaar is an Astro-numerologist and Founder of NumroVani. He couples his knowledge of the occult and modern sciences together to solve real-world problems in the areas of mental well-being and relationship growth.