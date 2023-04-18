Horoscopes Are Rough For 3 Zodiac Signs April 20, 2023

Today, April 20, 2023, brings us a solar eclipse in Aries. From an astrological perspective, this transit can have different, some very strong, albeit negative, effects on us humans here on Earth. Because it's an Aries transit, we can feel traits like assertiveness, self-confidence and independence. A solar eclipse in this zodiac sign can bring changes and beginnings in these areas of life. This eclipse can also stimulate action and motivate people to pursue their goals with greater determination and enthusiasm.

While all that sounds fairly optimistic, the catch is about the Aries's influence there. So, while we're pursuing our goals with this newfound and amazing determination, we're also ready to blow up at the drop of a hat. A solar eclipse in Aries can be challenging, as it can bring to the surface issues related to anger, impatience and impulsiveness. It's important to be mindful of these tendencies and find healthy outlets, such as physical exercise or creative expression.

Basically, our best work today will be the kind we do on our own; it's best to work things out on our own, and yes, work out, if possible. We may feel the strains of physicality today and be wound up too tightly. We will need to vent frustrations on this day, April 20, 2023, and even though it's the first day of Taurus Sun season, it's still a fiery Aries transit and will take its toll until the eclipse has gone and moved out of the way.

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on April 20, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Being that you ARE the zodiac sign where the eclipse occurs, you, Aries, may experience significant changes and new beginnings in various areas of life, particularly with your identity, sense of self and personal goals. Note the idea of 'identity.' During the solar eclipse, you may get it into your head that you are tired of being who you are, and as of this moment, you want to become someone new.

Not a different person, but a new and improved version of yourself. This is where you decide to take bold action and pursue new opportunities with courage and enthusiasm. It's also a time when self-reflection makes you feel bad about certain things. Yes, you want to change and 'become better,' but it hurts you to think you were ever 'that wrong' about things. The solar eclipse helps to remove the blinders from your eyes.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

During the solar eclipse in Aries on April 20, you may feel more concerned about your career than anything else. These major astrological events tend to wake people like you, meaning 'Leos.' You may feel the urge to change course with your career so you can pursue areas you find to be more creative.

There's an urgency that comes with today, and it will take its toll on you emotionally before it pushes you toward momentum. You want a lot during this time, and it will hit you that it's up to you to make it happen if you want it. While it's basically a very positive day for you, it's positive that comes with lessons, and the lessons themselves may both be tiresome and hard to accept. As a Leo, you will do whatever you need to do.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

While the other folks may get all nutty about their careers and creative endeavors, Libras will feel the eclipse's effects more acutely on their personal and professional relationships. This is where you start taking responsibility for what you really want and where you make plans to do what is necessary to keep those relationships in working order.

The solar eclipse in Aries is no small potatoes transit; it's very eye-opening in its irony: the sun is covered and in the shadow ... and so, symbolically, is your life. You are about to emerge again, but you must face the darkness before you do. In your case, Libra, it's all about your love life and the choices you'll need to make soon so that you and your romantic partner can live in peace and harmony.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.