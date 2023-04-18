Friendships Get Better For 3 Zodiac Signs On April 19, 2023

On April 19, 2023, friendships get better for three zodiac signs during Moon conjunct Jupiter. On Wednesday, we feel more open to hearing friends out, and our empathy for them lets us gain insight into who they really are in our lives

We are more sensitive during Moon conjunct Jupiter than at other times, which works especially well with good friendships that have already been established ... meaning friendships that we know can last.

Transit Moon conjunct Jupiter is not about bringing new people together or meeting new friends, but more about discovering all the greatness within our friends. It's like, on this day, we see what we've got in this or that friend ... and we not only like it, we want more of it. We want to get closer to our friends, be generous and trusting, and keep it all positive and hopeful.

Astrologically speaking, the Moon conjunct Jupiter transit can bring a sense of optimism, emotional fulfillment and generosity to relationships. When this aspect is present in a friendship, it can bring many benefits and positive energy. Here is why Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces benefit most from this aspect of their friendships, according to astrology.

Friendships get better for three zodiac signs on April 19, 2023:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Here's a day when your friends rescue you. Whether you need rescuing or not, today is the day you get to see how much you mean to a certain group of friends. While one of your pals may rise above the others, the result will be one where you feel supported and loved.

On April 19, 2023, during the transit of Moon conjunct Jupiter, you will want to be with these people even more than usual, and as far as that one friend goes, you may want to slink off to a corner with them to feel safe and sound. You are in a good place today, Cancer, as you can trust those around you with your secrets, your heart and your love. Life is good, you have great friends, and everyone is on your side. Not too shabby!

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Your lack of trust always gets you down, and even when the situation is set up for trust, love, comfort, and all things good, you will allow this distrust to come in and ruin your day. That will NOT be happening today, and just in time, too. Your friends are all here for you today, and they know you, too: they know you tend to underestimate them and won't let you get away with those negative games any longer.

You might be taken out to lunch today or treated to something you may find surprisingly 'friendly,' It will remove all of your distrust and anxiety. With Moon conjunct Jupiter as your guiding transit today, you will come to feel that you not only have great friends, you have friends that bring meaning to your life.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Because you are naturally intuitive and empathetic, you place immense value on your friendships, and on April 19, 2023, during the transit of Moon conjunct Jupiter, you and your best buddy will have one of your love-fests. The kind of love-fest only you two have. It's a great day to share warmth and compassion; honestly, this behavior brings out your best.

You not only get to give love today, but you get to receive it in heaping doses. You do very well during Moon conjunct Jupiter, as it reiterates everything you already know, but on this particular day, you get to spend it with the person you call your best friend, and what on earth could be better than that? You have a spiritual connection to this best friend of yours, and when you guys get the time to hang out and be yourselves, all is right with the world.

