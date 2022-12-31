Friends are a part of life. They come and go, but every once in a while, we come across a friend who's different than the rest.

They're somebody you just click with and you can't get enough of each other. You've found your BFF!

A best friend is special and rare. They're someone you can trust and someone you know you'll always have fun with. Good friends don't come around often, but when they do, you'll feel so grateful to have them in your life.

It's an amazing feeling to have that go-to person you can always count on for a good time!

A best friend is a lot different than a regular friend. They're the person you feel the most comfortable around. You laugh a lot and you never run out of things to talk about.

Best friends are trustworthy and will always be there for you when times are tough. Life is much better with them and you wouldn't want it any other way.

Sometimes they come around in unexpected ways. When I met my best friend in high school, I never thought we'd end up as close as we are. We were friends during senior year, but we only became super close after we graduated. Now, I couldn't imagine my life without her in it!

Whether you've grown up together or recently met, you hope they stay in your life forever.

Here are 10 signs you're meant to be best friends forever.

1. You know how to overcome your fights.

You and your best friend don't fight often, but when you do, you know how to always move past an argument and get back to your fun times!

Every time me and my bestie fight, we get over it almost instantly. We realize we can't be without each other and whatever we are fighting about is not worth compromising our friendship.

2. Distance can't keep you apart.

Moving away from your best friend can be hard. However, distance can't stop your everlasting friendship.

My best friend and I live 4 hours away from each other now, yet the distance has only made us grow closer. We spend hours a day on FaceTime and I see her every few weeks. Each time we get together it's like we were never apart!

We say that we have the most functional long-distance relationship ever. If only all LDRs could work as well as my best friend and I's.

3. You're 100% truthful with each other.

No matter how much the truth hurts, you give it to your bestie on a daily. You care about her and sometimes that means letting her know the guy she likes is giving you bad vibes or telling her she's being ridiculous for wanting to waste money on an overpriced pair of sweatpants.

I'm always honest with my BFF because honesty is important in any type of relationship.

4. You tell them everything.

You share every little detail about a date you went on or even tell them when you're on the toilet! There are no secrets between you two and you wouldn't want it any other way.

Best friends trust each other with their life and talk about all the things that other people would usually not want to hear. My best friend and I get so excited to call each other and just talk about everything that went down during the day.

5. Talking to her feels like therapy.

She's there for you when you want to vent about your ex who moved on too quickly or when you just want to complain about a bad grade you got. She listens and somehow always knows what to say.

Best friends are even better to talk to than a boyfriend and are a lot cheaper than therapy.

6. You laugh about nothing.

You and your best friend have a similar sense of humor. You laugh constantly and people around you often can't understand why!

You've been through so many crazy experiences together and have too many inside jokes to keep track of so the laughter always flows freely.

7. You're known for always being together.

You and your best friend are a dynamic duo. Everybody knows you're best friends and it's rare when they see one without the other.

When you're out with other people, they'll usually ask how your best friend is, since they know you guys are basically a package deal. When you post about each other, nobody's ever shocked that you're hanging out. To others, you're known for being best friends and there's no denying it!

8. They have your back no matter what.

Your best friend will never let you fight a tough battle alone. They're always there to offer moral support and be your shoulder to lean on. They'll never let anyone mess with you and are ready to defend you at all times.

You and your best friend are a team and you stand strong together.

9. You're not afraid to let your weird side come out around them.

Your best friend might be the only person who ever gets to see your true self. You're not afraid to act like a total weirdo around them because inside, they're a total weirdo too! You're always joking around and acting crazy together.

You feel completely comfortable around your best friend because they accept you for who you are. You know they'd never judge you and that's why you love them.

10. Their family is like your own family and vice versa.

You're basically another member of your BFF's family. You're comfortable around their loved ones and they're comfortable around you. You may have even taken family vacations with them!

At this point, you're just part of the family and treated like the child they never had.

Bonus: You've planned your whole lives out together.

You know you're meant to be best friends forever when you've included each other in your ultimate life plans. When you're both married, you plan on having double dates and when you have kids, they're going to grow up being best friends too!

Lauren Margolis is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture, and relationship topics.