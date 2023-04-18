April 19, 2023 Horoscopes Are 'Challenging' For 3 Zodiac Signs

Three zodiac signs will have rough horoscopes on April 19, 2023, thanks to Saturn sextile the Nodes. We don't often have a transit that sounds 'rare' in its name and description, but today's aspect, Saturn sextile Node, is associated with the soul's journey and life lessons.

And because Saturn is the planet of limitations, discipline, and structure, it can bring opportunities for growth, development, and achieving goals when it forms a sextile aspect with the Nodes. However, for Aries, Cancer and Libra, Wednesday will be challenging, and this transit manifests as a negative force.

It's as if we get stuck on the idea that what we want, what we feel is owed to us, is not only ours now but ours to push other people away from. In other words, if the Nodes rule over our destiny or fate, then when in sextile with Saturn, we feel it's all too hard and that this 'destiny' of ours should be much easier to get. We feel we should be spoiled and entitled, and when things don't go our way, we become royal babies about it.

Saturn is definitely a teacher; it has lessons for everyone, but on April 19, the people who need to hear and imbibe these lessons will rebel against the teachings and end up frustrated and cramped. Today is about resistance, but halfway through the day, we may wonder: What are we actually resisting, and why? Here's a closer look at how this aspect might affect three zodiac signs: Aries, Cancer and Libra.

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on April 19, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You may find it tough to struggle with the Saturn sextile Node aspect, as it can feel restrictive and limiting. While you are definitely someone who loves to learn and grow, during Saturn sextile Node, you'll feel as though you 'already' know why you should have to go step-by-step with whatever this new thing is?

You feel things should speed along at a much brisker clip, and today brings out all of your inner resentment. You can't help it; you feel slowed down, bringing up a lot of resentment for you. You feel like you've done all this before and should be exempt from this Saturnian lesson. April 19 kicks you down a notch, but you know yourself, Aries — it's nothing you won't get over, and quickly.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Hello, fear of failure. This is probably the last thing you need today, especially because you feel you've been progressing well and successfully. Why are you suddenly prohibited from moving on when you know that you've done everything right? Because Saturn sextile Node is about making a person step back to examine whether they have done everything right.

You don't like to have to backtrack on your work, yet today is pushing you all the way to square one. You may resent 'the universe' today as it feels too inconvenient. The timing feels off to you, but then again, who are you to argue with the universe? You aren't going to fail today; you will, however, take precautions to ensure your success. It looks like Saturn sextile Node teaches you its lesson after all.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

When you are called to a task, the last thing in this life that you want is not to show up for it. You are duty-bound in many areas, which is good; it shows that you are honorable and reliable. During Saturn sextile Node, on April 19, you will have second thoughts about some action that needs to be taken...something that falls on your shoulders and has somehow become the act that 'only you can successfully accomplish.'

Today, during Saturn sextile Node, you won’t want to go through with it, as you have severe feelings of doubt and don't need the pressure. And, so much of this day is about feeling the pressure to do things you don't want to do, not so much because you don't 'want' to, but because you aren't sure you can handle these tasks.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.