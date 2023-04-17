3 Zodiac Signs With 'Angry' Horoscopes On April 18, 2023

Three zodiac signs will have rough horoscopes on April 18, 2023, thanks to Moon square Mars. Many of us will wonder what the heck is going on and why are we so on edge? It's like we're ready to bite the heads off of anyone who challenges us, and those challenges may be so slight that even we recognize we're taking it a little too far with our reactions. We are over the top and emotional today, and this is all because three zodiac signs find it hard to deal with the transit of Moon square Mars.

Aries, Cancer and Scorpio will let it run its course, while three zodiac signs, in particular, will simply not be able to get a handle on anything today. We will be snappy and aggressive, and the worst part is we don't have a legit reason to be this way; we WANT to be, which makes us even angrier. In other words, during Moon square Mars, we are angry with ourselves for being angry. That's a vicious circle of confusion right there, and for many of us, the way out is picking fights with other people to alleviate our tension.

The biggest of the bummers is that some of us will feel physically stressed out today, and we all know stress is the first step in getting physically ill. We need to be careful not to allow ourselves too much hyped-up anxiety and catch ourselves before it goes too far.

Tuesday, Moon square Mars, is not playing around; it will go for the kill if it can, so we need to let it run its course and then grab all the positive energy we can to restore our good nature again. This will be a challenging transit, but we don't need to give it all we have. Take care of yourself, zodiac signs. Find ways to cope.

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Stress is your middle name, and you know it, Aries. Your mind will be tested on April 18, as family members challenge your sanity. While you are always the person everyone turns to for advice, guidance, and help, you are also the person everyone tends to dump it all on.

During Moon square Mars, you may not be able to handle it. And that, in itself, puts pressure on you because you WANT to show everyone you can handle everything. You put so much pressure on yourself to be the perfect person, and on days like today, you feel overwhelmed and completely burdened.

You don't like to admit weakness, and while today doesn't bring you to your knees, it is too much for you to bear. You may have to exempt yourself from this package of stress.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Your main problem with today, April 18, is that you feel impatient and impulsive. You want things done yesterday, and because that's impossible, you will end up trashing certain things in your life that should never be trashed.

This means that in a fit of rage, you will either end a relationship or ruin your chances at something you've really wanted to manifest. That's how impulsivity comes into play on this day, during the transit of Moon square Mars.

You are ready to take risks but aren't even slightly interested in checking out the consequences. You will be a nuisance to those around you because you are too volatile and scrappy for anyone's tastes. You seem to want to pick a fight with whoever comes into your line of vision. Moon square Mars is doing its worst, Cancer, and on April 18, you will succumb to this influence.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Your best bet today would be to get on a treadmill and work it all out, as you may feel very strained and stressed out bodily. On April 18, you may not know how to deal with the tension that seems to be taking over your body, and this could end up with you having a headache or feeling stiff and achy. If you let yourself go too far down the path of negativity, you may feel angry and aggressive.

You need to channel all of this bad energy into something positive to spare yourself the pain of feeling bad for no reason. Today is all about physical challenges for you, Scorpio, and while you might generally consider yourself to be a great shape, you are still human and have to pay attention to the laws of nature. Today is telling you to get some exercise. Take a walk, and do some stretches. This is real. Do it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.