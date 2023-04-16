3 Zodiac Signs Tell Their Crush How They Feel On April 17, 2023

It is time to share the love, folks, and what better day than today, April 17, 2023, to let those we love know how we feel? Why stop with the people we know? This doesn't exactly imply going over to strangers and wrapping our arms around them. Still, when we have the astrological transit of Moon sextile Pluto on our side, we could definitely bridge the gap between ourselves and one person we have a serious crush on. It's confession time, so let's gather our best thoughts and prepare to present them.

We don't always think of Pluto as having much more to give us than a severe headache, but this planet's main power is transformation. In fact, Pluto transits are known to kick a** simply because to make great changes. We sometimes have to confront powerful obstacles ... to make them go away. Today, we're looking at how Moon sextile Pluto pushes us to get over our inhibitions. Today is the day we will gather our courage to approach that special person we've had a major crush on, and we will tell them how we feel. Scary, yes, but satisfying, too!

On April 17, three zodiac signs will get the resolve to face our fears, and many of those fears revolve around getting to the first stage: communication. We may flirt and laugh with the person we have a crush on, but today brings the opportunity to tell them what's on our minds. All we have are good thoughts of a promising future together, so it might be a great idea to just ... let those thoughts out. Let's take a chance today and go for it. What could possibly go wrong?

Three zodiac signs tell their crush how they feel on April 17, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You are funny in that you have a ton of enthusiasm and courage, and yet, when it comes to this one person you have a crush on, you become shy and hesitant in front of them. The last thing you'd want to risk is your cool and your image; it means a lot to you to come off as confident, and you don't want them to think you're this giddy goofball who suddenly can't think of the right words to say.

Ah, that's where Moon sextile Pluto comes to your rescue, Taurus, because today is when you throw cool out the window and approach your person of interest with a statement that may or may not bring them over to your side of the romantic equation. There's a very good chance you'll sacrifice 'cool' for the charm and win them over with your smile alone.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

The one thing that's going to take you out of the box you're in right now and into the zone where you are no longer just friends with your crush is during Moon sextile Pluto. You get an insight that tells you it's OK to proceed.

On April 17, 2023, you will pick up on something; your intuition will tell you it's time to make your move, and your move is, of course, to let this paramour of yours know they are true, someone you could love. You get a good feeling from them so that you won't delay. Nothing about their vibe says 'no' to you; with that in mind, you will say what you feel. The chances of them receiving you the way you wish to be accepted are not only real; they are positive and probable.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

It's a rare day when you don't act on your intense feelings, and on April 17, 2023, during the transit of Moon sextile Pluto, you will feel very deeply about letting this one person in your life know you have no intentions of letting them go. You not only crush on them, but you also want them to be your life partner; you just feel it in your gut — this is the one for you.

You can't let them go, and you will express how you feel to them today, although you will use whatever discretion you have not to blow them away or scare them off. You know you can be scared, and because this person means so much to you, you will use discretion. The goal is to confess, wait for their positive response and then create a life with this person. If you can pace yourself, Scorpio, you can win this.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.