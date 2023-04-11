Wednesday's Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On April 12, 2023

Need advice for Wednesday? Your tarot card horoscope for April 12, 2023, is here to help you let go of the past, make an important decision or know if a relationship can work out or not. Here's what's in store based on your zodiac sign. Don't forget to read your Sun, Moon, and Rising sign, too.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Lovers

There will always be a part of you that loves a person. You once shared a life with, but there comes a time when the past must be left in the past.

To be fair to yourself and your future, it’s time to set the memories to rest and move on to a relationship that makes you happy instead of remembering one that makes you sad.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Justice

Sometimes things feel unfair to you, but there’s always a greater plan for your life.

Every day teaches you to be stronger and more resilient. The wisdom you gain from hardship almost always surpasses what you learn from an easier path.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Star

Every day brings an opportunity to explore your spiritual side. It all depends on how much time and energy you want to dedicate to the art of soul exploration.

Today be aware of how the universe communicates with you and use this time to be intentional about your spiritual growth.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Empress

Trust your heart. In a world where people tend not to be kind, aim to be that one person who displays gentleness and compassion. You have a good heart, and your friends always appreciate knowing you’re there for them when needed.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Sun

There is always something good to look forward to, even during a difficult day. You can choose how to respond to stressful situations.

Even when things feel out of control, you can tune in to yourself and make small adjustments that improve your outlook and the overall outcome of your day.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Devil

Today you could easily fall back into old toxic patterns. It’s easy to forget you’ve changed, especially when you’re tired and lonely.

Don’t fill the day with low-level activities. You’ve outgrown those behaviors. Choose to take the high road

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Moon

No one lies a liar but sometimes a person may tell a fib out of fear. They may be afraid to open up and so when confronting a person for their dishonesty try to also find the reason why.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Fool

It's time to let go of the past and move forward with the rest of your life. Some things still remain in your distant memory, but as you create new experiences, they will replace the old ones. Soon, you'll forget what you could never imagine being without.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Climbing to the top of a career ladder is a lonely road. But you have all you need to get there. Don’t expect a hand out or for things to be easy. Your success story will be like so many others — hard work and perseverance.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The World

When you feel as though your luck has run out remember that behind a bad day is a good Ike. One bad streak of luck will help you to appreciate the good one that follows even more.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Emperor

It’s so easy to get into an argument with someone about politics. Rather than argue or fight over who is right or wrong use this day to find common ground. Seek areas that you do agree on and build your relationship on that.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

You’re a leader, and while you don’t often feel like you have much to give others; they admire how you can break things done in simple steps and encourage others to be their best every day.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.