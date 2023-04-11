Wednesday's Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On April 12, 2023

Some get over the past, and others get a second chance at love.
By Aria Gmitter — Written on Apr 11, 2023
Photo: Sketchify via Canva/Savany fro Getty Images Signature via Canva Pro
Need advice for Wednesday? Your tarot card horoscope for April 12, 2023, is here to help you let go of the past, make an important decision or know if a relationship can work out or not. Here's what's in store based on your zodiac sign. Don't forget to read your Sun, Moon, and Rising sign, too.
RELATED: April 12, 2023 Love Horoscopes Are 'Luckiest' For 3 Zodiac Signs
Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
Tarot card: The Lovers
There will always be a part of you that loves a person. You once shared a life with, but there comes a time when the past must be left in the past.
To be fair to yourself and your future, it’s time to set the memories to rest and move on to a relationship that makes you happy instead of remembering one that makes you sad.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Are Amazing In Bed, Ranked From Best To Worst
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
Tarot card: Justice
Sometimes things feel unfair to you, but there’s always a greater plan for your life.
Every day teaches you to be stronger and more resilient. The wisdom you gain from hardship almost always surpasses what you learn from an easier path.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Are The Most Incompatible (And Will Never, Ever Work Out)
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
Tarot card: The Star
Every day brings an opportunity to explore your spiritual side. It all depends on how much time and energy you want to dedicate to the art of soul exploration.
Today be aware of how the universe communicates with you and use this time to be intentional about your spiritual growth.
RELATED: The Most Dangerous Thing About Each Zodiac Sign
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
Tarot card: The Empress
Trust your heart. In a world where people tend not to be kind, aim to be that one person who displays gentleness and compassion. You have a good heart, and your friends always appreciate knowing you’re there for them when needed.
RELATED: The Most Attractive Physical Feature Of Each Zodiac Sign
Leo (July 23 - August 22)
Tarot card: The Sun
There is always something good to look forward to, even during a difficult day. You can choose how to respond to stressful situations.
Even when things feel out of control, you can tune in to yourself and make small adjustments that improve your outlook and the overall outcome of your day.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Make Great Wives, Ranked From Best To Worst
Virgo (August 23 - September 22)
Tarot card: The Devil
Today you could easily fall back into old toxic patterns. It’s easy to forget you’ve changed, especially when you’re tired and lonely.
Don’t fill the day with low-level activities. You’ve outgrown those behaviors. Choose to take the high road
RELATED: Best Zodiac Matches Ranked From Most To Least Compatible Couples
Libra (September 23 - October 22)
Tarot card: The Moon
No one lies a liar but sometimes a person may tell a fib out of fear. They may be afraid to open up and so when confronting a person for their dishonesty try to also find the reason why.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Be Rich, Ranked
Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)
Tarot card: The Fool
It's time to let go of the past and move forward with the rest of your life. Some things still remain in your distant memory, but as you create new experiences, they will replace the old ones. Soon, you'll forget what you could never imagine being without.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs Who Are Mortal Enemies
Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)
Tarot card: The Chariot
Climbing to the top of a career ladder is a lonely road. But you have all you need to get there. Don’t expect a hand out or for things to be easy. Your success story will be like so many others — hard work and perseverance.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Make Loyal Partners, Ranked From Most To Least Faithful
Related Stories From YourTango:
Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)
Tarot card: The World
When you feel as though your luck has run out remember that behind a bad day is a good Ike. One bad streak of luck will help you to appreciate the good one that follows even more.
RELATED: The Most Dangerous Thing About Each Zodiac Sign
Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)
Tarot card: The Emperor
It’s so easy to get into an argument with someone about politics. Rather than argue or fight over who is right or wrong use this day to find common ground. Seek areas that you do agree on and build your relationship on that.
RELATED: The Prettiest Zodiac Signs — And The Most Attractive Feature Of Each One
Pisces (February 19 - March 20)
Tarot card: The High Priestess
You’re a leader, and while you don’t often feel like you have much to give others; they admire how you can break things done in simple steps and encourage others to be their best every day.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Are Amazing In Bed, Ranked From Best To Worst
More for You:
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.