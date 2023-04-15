3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Are Luckiest In Love Starting April 17 - 23, 2023

Are you going to be lucky in love this week? The following 3 Chinese zodiac signs definitely are luckiest in love April 17 - 23, 2023. But don't fret even if your zodiac sign is not on the list! We have a special collective message for the rest of you. Maybe it will spark luck for you in the coming weeks.

Be loyal to those who are loyal to you. It's rare to have supportive people in life. Many people make the costly mistake of taking such people for granted ... only to realize that once the support is gone, they have become unlucky like the rest who battle unsupportive folks daily.

Also, many of you will get lucky in love once you start following your dreams. Now, let's focus on the 3 Chinese zodiac signs who are luckiest in love in the week of April 17 - 23, 2023.

Chinese zodiac signs luckiest in love, starting April 17, 2023:

Goat

Birth years: 1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015

If you are single, love is coming toward you fast. For some of you, this person already has their eyes on you and is waiting for the right moment to make a move. For others, this person will bump into you randomly one day and suddenly feel a spark towards you and pursue you.

If you are in a relationship, cook something with your significant other this week. It will heighten the lucky energy in your relationship. It can even be as simple as toasting a few pieces of bread, slathering on butter and jam, and having it together for breakfast.

Rabbit

Birth years: 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023

If you are single, discuss your ideal partner this week with your friends. The universe will be listening in and surprise you with someone in the near future. The more detailed you are, the faster you manifest the right person for yourself.

If you are in a relationship, this week will be the luckiest for you in love. If you are celebrating an anniversary (even a first date anniversary!), send each other chocolates to heighten your love. You can even decide which chocolate represents you and send something accordingly.

For example, a chocolate heart with a soft caramel center for the one who is the cheesiest in love with the most overflowing emotions. And perhaps popping candy for the one who appears mellow on the outside but is full of intriguing emotions and secrets.

Rooster

Birth years: 1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017

For some reason, eating boiled vegetables will heighten your love life this week. Don't roll your eyes! Maybe this message is coming because good health shines through one's face. So there's no harm in trying this, especially if you are single.

Also, for the single Roosters, your fashion sense will draw the right partner to you. Don't dilute your style because someone else finds it tacky, weird or boring.

If you are in a relationship, absence makes the heart grow fonder. This message is especially relevant if your partner has been pulling away recently or called you clingy.

Valeria Black is a tarot reader and astrology nerd with a dash of wicked humor on the side. Follow her on Instagram for more.