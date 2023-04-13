The 3 Zodiac Signs With 'Argumentative' Horoscopes On April 14, 2023

Three zodiac signs have argumentative horoscopes on April 14, 2023. Because we are in Aries season right now, nothing goes down without a fight, and so, during the transit of the Moon square Mercury, our battles could get out of hand and perhaps even outright ridiculous. The interesting part about this is that it will be regrettable; if we avoid taking it that far, we could bypass the entire mess...but will we do that? Nope. And for Cancer, Leo and Libra, 'letting this one go' is not a menu item today.

We will be having a harder time processing information today, which leaves a little too much up for interpretation. This implies that if things aren't spelled out for us, we will go out of our way to take everything the wrong way. We won't have the patience to decipher messages; we'll jump to conclusions and run rampant with our reactions. Yow!

And because we are in Aries season, we don't let go of arguments that easily. With Moon square Mercury in the sky on April 14, it's almost guaranteed that we will take it all to the extreme as if there's some unknown purpose to overreacting in such a way. Pride definitely gets in the way today, as it stops us from admitting that this just isn't worth fighting for. We take it all too far, and during Moon square Mercury, we can hardly figure out why.

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on April 14, 2023:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Moon square Mercury will definitely cause emotional turmoil for you, Cancer, as you are right up there with the folks with difficulty processing your feelings. You may struggle with communicating your emotions, and you'll find those emotions are everywhere during this transit. Getting into misunderstandings and conflicts will be the day's theme for you, and it will not feel good, and success is not what you'll walk away with.

And don't be surprised if you find yourself bringing up the past, as in old grudges and negative emotions that remind you of hurtful things. It's that kind of day, and you may take out your issues on other people, which isn't fair to them. This, too, shall pass, and you'll be fine.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Thanks to the Moon and Mercury, you'll speak your mind' clearly and concisely. The problem here will be at your discretion; you won't have any. You will be jumping to conclusions left and right, and once you get it into your mind that something is a certain way, whether it is that way or not, you'll hold tight to that idea, and if anyone dares to contradict you, you'll throw them to the lions. This holds true with your romantic partner, so be careful with your words today, Leo.

You don't want to start a fight with your partner just because 'you can.' What's the point in being right if all you do is rip them to shreds? Impulsive communications are part of what you'll be involved in today, and that means you'll definitely be hurting someone's feelings. Try to loosen up a bit, even though that's a tall order with Moon and Mercury.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

If it's all about the balance with you, Libra, you can forget being in touch with anything resembling equilibrium on April 14, 2023. During today's Moon square Mercury, you may go too far overboard with your emotions; you won't be able to tell the difference between raw emotion and mundane reality. This means that your ability to make realistic decisions will be at an all-time low; try to reserve yourself to a degree today, Libra.

If you feel as though you are overwhelmed by your own emotional state, then hold back before you leap into something that you'll regret. Don't pick fights with people just because you need an outlet for your agitated state of mind. If you aren't careful, you might blow something big for yourself, as in your relationship with a friend or a lover. Pace your reactions, Libra.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.