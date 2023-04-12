3 Zodiac Signs Are Luckiest In Love On April 13, 2023, Thanks To The Last Quarter Moon In Capricorn

Today, we will be experiencing the hopeful state that comes along with a Last Quarter Moon in Capricorn. Whenever we have a Last Quarter, we have the idea of 'something to look forward to.' The Last Quarter represents potential, and when it's in the zodiac sign of Capricorn, that potential is something we don't want to squander on anything negative. We are really engaged in today's positive movement, and when our love lives are involved, we can better believe that we will make the best out of this day, April 13, 2023.

The Capricorn Last Quarter Moon sets our intentions in motion; we want only the best, and even though we recognize that we are only halfway there, we aren't about to let anything upset our plans. We set a course for success in love, and if we promise to stay on track, we will reach the goal we strive for as a couple.

Certain zodiac signs are very receptive to Capricorn energy, and in relationships, this is just the right energy to bring hope to a romance that may need that extra kick. Under the Capricorn Last Quarter Moon, we make important decisions regarding our romantic life and will take them very seriously. While some zodiac signs balk at the idea of strategizing a romance, some of us welcome the idea of order and discipline. If the goal is long-term success, leave it to the Last Quarter Moon in Capricorn to accomplish what's needed to make things work out in our favor.

The three zodiac signs who are luckiest in love on April 13, 2023:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You're in luck, Cancer. While today might not produce the ultimate results that you and your partner have been working on, what you can look forward to is an honest look at what you both want to see in the days to come. You and your romantic mate will be planning today, during the Capricorn Last Quarter Moon, and between you and your partner, some incredible ideas will bubble to the surface.

The future will look bright and promising after this day, and you both take responsibility for what's needed personally and individually. You are fortunate because you have a partner who wants to work with you, and this kind of pragmatic approach within a romance is highly beneficial if you want this thing to last. And last it will, Cancer, as this may be the key to your ultimate success in love.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

If there's one thing you've come to know and trust, it's that if you're to keep the passion alive, you have to have a sturdy foundation to base it on, and that is what you and your partner will be working on today. It's April 13, 2023, and the Last Quarter is in Capricorn, which means your disciplinarian side will wake up. That may sound scary to someone unfamiliar with this kind of action, but discipline and structure are the only way to go between you and your romantic partner.

You fully admit to liking the idea of control, but you're also not a bully; what you wish to control is your own life, not someone else's. During the Capricorn Last Quarter Moon, you and your mate will sit down and hash things out. You'll state your plan of action for the future and focus on long-term objectives. Someone else might think this is the least romantic activity, but they are not you, are they, Scorpio?

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

This is the perfect transit for someone like you, as Capricorn aspects tap into what you do best: plan, strategize and formulate. You and your partner are well suited for each other, and when there's a Last Quarter to influence the two of you, you get down to business and do what you need to do.

You aren't about wasting time or kidding yourself; you know you want to spend your life with this person, so you will spend this day assessing your priorities. It seems your partner is numero uno where you are concerned, which means you'll be doing a lot of 'going over the facts' today.

This may seem cold or a little too 'military' in its discipline; this is how you get things done. Your partner loves this about you, and during the Last Quarter Moon in Capricorn, you'll get to be one hundred percent 'yourself.' Your plans will work because...nobody does them better than you.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.