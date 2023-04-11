Horoscopes On April 12, 2023 Are 'Irritable' For 3 Zodiac Signs

Three zodiac signs will have rough horoscopes on April 12, 2023 during the Moon opposite Mars. And for three zodiac signs, this transit is an outright menace. Well, there's no point in yelling at an astrological transit because transits will transit, and that's all we can say about that. The truth of today's aspect, the Moon opposite of Mars, is that it leaves many of us feeling irritable and impulsive, and as we can figure it out, those two feelings never really work out when placed together.

When the Moon forms an oppositional aspect with Mars, it can bring tension and conflict to what we'd call our 'emotional and instinctual realms.' This transit can make us prone to arguments; weirdly, we are attracted to conflict. While any zodiac sign can experience challenges during this transit, some signs may be susceptible to its energy and may experience more significant negative effects.

With our instincts on fire, we might not be able to tell what is right or wrong, which is why the idea of impulsivity is so strong during this transit. We will jump to conclusions and act on impulse without thinking. Because we may also feel we are doing the right thing, we may not consider the idea that we are dead wrong. This is an oddball of transit, this Moon opposite Mars, and it can wreak havoc on an ordinary day and for no apparent reason at all...not one that makes sense, at least.

The three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on April 12, 2023:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Let's say your natural-born hyper-sensitivity will be on full blast today. If someone looks at you the wrong way, you will feel provoked and ready to tear their throats out. Ouch! Why so hostile, Cancer? That's the thing with today's transit of the Moon opposite Mars...it's all or nothing at all, and for you, it's 'all,' and that 'all' refers to your defensiveness. You are 'all' defense today, and to honor that, you will lash out at anyone who even dares to contradict you.

You are not having any of it on April 12, 2023, and you take offense at almost everything anybody says. And some of what others have to say has meaning and value; still, you won't be able to hear or imbibe it. You are not open for discussion, and on this day, during the transit of the Moon opposite Mars, you will be emotionally 'closed for renovation.'

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Forget the idea of balance and harmony today, as the Moon opposite Mars has no concept of what that even means. Today is for you being upset about the slightest of things. You will struggle to comprehend the actions of others, and you might even end up taking things so seriously that others might laugh at you for your intense efforts to make yourself feel bad.

You are doing this to yourself; you are taking it all too harshly, and that is because the Moon opposite Mars is a harsh transit that tosses Libras around like they are laundry in the spin cycle. And get ready for what this does to your love life because you are definitely going to need a seatbelt for this one. Feeling overwhelmed? Thank the Moon opposite Mars for this course in extreme sports.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

While resorting to physical violence is so NOT you, you may feel the urge to throw a shoe across a room today when nobody is around just to alleviate your tension. What's going on today is that nobody is listening to you, and you are the one with all the answers. During the transit of the Moon opposite Mars, you will find that everything in your life is challenging you, and while you may try to keep your cool, at some point in the day, you will blow it big time.

You aren't the kind of person who respects this kind of calamitous behavior, yet you won't control yourself. What's worse is that during the Moon opposite Mars, you feel especially left out or disregarded, as if the entire universe has conspired to insult you. No such thing is happening, but you will all feel anger and resentment.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.