April 12, 2023 Horoscopes Are 'Great' For Three Zodiac Signs

Three zodiac signs have the best horoscopes on April 12, 2023, during the Capricorn Moon. Today, Virgo, Taurus, and Scorpio are grounded by the earth and a stable Capricorn Moon. You can find the strength and endurance to claim the power you need to create anything you want. Here's what to expect on Wednesday and why today is so wonderful.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on April 12, 2023:

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Breathe into all possible and let yourself be carried away by the hope of your dreams. As Uranus in Taurus, today creates a bridge of hope for your future; it is time to seize the opportunities available. While you have been moderating, practicing being in the moment and allowing yourself to dream of where to go, today allows you to do both. You can both dream and allow yourself the peace of surrendering to the moment. You can still work at what you want to achieve and be satisfied with what you have.

It should never feel like an either/or. You do not have to be miserable to make changes. As the Sun and Jupiter help you deepen your connection to your life and transform it into even more amazingness, you will see that your joy and love will always become the biggest catalysts. Sometimes you can become so stuck in things, always wrong, that you do not let yourself see when they have gone right. But this comes down to receiving. To understand that, you can admit that you feel happy or at peace now and that nothing bad will come.

Part of the gift of being able to heal yourself means allowing yourself to embrace the moments when there is nothing else to focus on except the joy already in front of you. By practicing this, new possibilities will come into your life, which will help broaden your experiences and allow you to step into that expansiveness you are always striving for.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

The more you can see, the better you can understand the meaning behind where you are in your life right now. You are poised on the edge of newness so vast you may have to reinvent yourself once again to achieve it, but you also receive everything you need to make that a reality. Today, as the Capricorn Moon grounds you to believe all that is possible, you can finally bring your awareness to the hidden meaning recently seeping around the edges of uncertainty. You need to feel secure and stable within your life, which means you often avoid whatever it feels like would potentially take that away, especially if it is not going according to plan.

But today, you finally feel grounded and hopefully enough to see what has been there. Whether this is an unexpected announcement, news or even a deeper truth from you or someone in your life — your eyes will be opened today. This will help you further progress your dreams as the Sun and Jupiter bless whatever they connect with. Make sure you are not so afraid of things not going according to plan that you let yourself settle in any facet of your life.

When you can believe in the great things, then you will automatically attract more of that into your own life. Believe in yourself, Taurus, and trust that whatever surfaces today is for your good as you are being directed to dream and live bigger than you could have ever conceived of – so long as you take advantage of the moments the universe offers you.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Believe it is possible; you are already halfway there. Do not let negative thoughts or fears make their way into your heart, coloring you against working for the things you have been dreaming of. Mars in Cancer motivates you to take advantage of your deepest desires and aspirations for living a big life. As it unites with the Capricorn Moon today, you will feel a secure, groundedness allowing you to be honest about what you want. This begins with you, even if it feels scary to admit it to yourself.

You must go all in with yourself before you can go all in on a new direction, career, or relationship. The more honest you are with yourself, the more focused the energy you send out into the universe, which means that the divine can work more easily on your part to help you. The Capricorn Moon today will help you talk through things with those on your path in a logical way but also focus on what you, or even both of you together, need to release to help you manifest this new dream into your life.

While you first must admit to yourself once you do, it is like a domino effect of energy opening you up to interactions and conversations that help propel you further along. You do not need to have it all figured out to take that first step, and you do not need to know how it will all turn out to believe that it will. Recognize the power of your thoughts today, and honor them because it is where your new life will take root.

