3 Zodiac Signs Have 'Lucky In Love' Horoscopes On April 11, 2023 During Venus In Gemini

Three zodiac signs are luckiest in love on April 11, 2023. Sticking together rings true for Aries, Taurus, and Pisces and is the best option. During Venus in Gemini, we want to weigh our options. Still, we will end up following our hearts no matter what, and at this point in time, our hearts will be on board with trying, with making an effort to have a better love life, and with doing whatever it takes to co-exist with our romantic partners in the best way possible.

The three zodiac signs luckiest in love on April 11, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

It's April, and you feel you need to make radical changes in your life. You can't help but feel as though time is moving a little too rapidly, and on April 11, you may need to nail something down to feel some sense of stability. You will look at your relationships during this time and ask yourself if this is the person you want to be with, and the truth will rise like a smack in the face, and it will scream out at you: YES, this is the right one!

It's funny how that works, but it's also unavoidable during a transit like Venus in Gemini, which will shed light on all you feel, both bad and good. The bad, you will decide, is not 'bad enough' to chuck out the window, but the good can be so good that all efforts are worth the time and energy you put in. You will feel lucky to have your person by your side during Venus in Gemini, and you will continue with the relationship.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You have to admit something to yourself, and it's not the greatest of all admissions. You love your partner so very, very much, but the life you are presently living with them isn't what you had in mind. You know in your heart that you won't leave them because it's not THEM that's the problem, it's the area you live in...it just bores you to death, but the conflict here is that your partner needs to be here until 'further notice.'

So, you'll stick it out with them and temper your resentment. On April 11, 2023, you'll confront those demons and choose to remain calm and collected. The transit Venus in Gemini instills new resolve and patience; you will make it through, and yes, someday, the two of you will find a more appropriate place to live.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

The transit Venus in Gemini brings up something between you and your partner that will make both of you wonder whether this whole relationship is worthwhile. It's OK, this happens, and it's good to confront these kinds of feelings when they do come up instead of stuffing them down into a place of repression.

Today brings conversation and confrontation, and the good part is that after you iron out certain issues, you'll both feel a sense of freedom and that freedom will bring you closer together. On April 11, 2023, you will know without any shadow of a doubt that you and the person closest to you are meant to be. This is positive and productive; realizing it all will bring you joy.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.