3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Best Horoscopes On April 9, 2023, Thanks To The Moon In Sagittarius

Three zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes on April 9, 2023. Today the Moon enters Sagittarius, bringing a call to freedom for Sagittarius, Gemini and Aquarius. While it is easy to become distracted by the tiny pieces of life that seem so big, you must draw closer to yourself today under the introspective Sagittarius Moon. There is healing here, but there is also awareness as Sagittarius lends itself toward the journey of truth.

To take time to rest, to meditate, to reflect on what you would do if, in fact, you knew that you could not fail. And a big part of that is feeling loved within. Feeling like you are caring for yourself in all the ways you desire so that you do not just set the tone for others but for how the universe will rise to meet you.

On April 9, 2023, these three zodiac signs have the best horoscopes:

1. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Taking proper care of yourself also means that you are honest with yourself about what it is that you truly need. This is not only sleep or healthier foods but also the spaces and people you allow into your life. You are moving towards greater joy, looking for what needs to be released to achieve that, but a big part of this is true.

You desire to be free, to be able to explore life and embrace all the wonderful unexpected moments it offers; you also need to feel secure within your life and relationship. Do not try to think that one negates the other or that you must choose between being yourself and having the life you dream of today. You are getting a taste right now of what it means to embrace all parts of yourself and, with that, the ability to recognize your core truths.

Some of these may be foreign to you, even if you have thought you have already dived into the depths of your soul. But acknowledging and living from your truth is how you care for yourself and truly love yourself. To live a lie simply because it seems easier means that you are not in alignment with your soul. It means that you somehow think you alone are not enough or that you still must bend yourself into the forms of others to receive the love you’ve always desired. But to move through this, you must also take space from life. To get to know yourself, away from the noise, as that is the only way to know your own truth.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You cannot convince yourself something is right if it just is not. Even if something is right, it does not mean that it is. As you move through today, it is important to acknowledge where you have been talking yourself into something versus those feelings of being called or pulled by the universe. Whether it is love, career, or your divine path, listening to that inherent knowing that something is meant for you matters far more than only pursuing those things you're trying to talk yourself into. This can be especially challenging when it comes to love because you can want a relationship to be fulfilling and the one is meant for you, but that does not change your inherent truth.

A big part of this, though, is in how you trust yourself. There are so many possibilities and gray areas for you, but no matter how you can see all sides, you must be able to discern what your truth is and what is merely an option. To care for your own self means to trust yourself explicitly. It means honoring your needs and not making concessions for others when they fall short. To care for yourself means first giving yourself all that you need so that you set that bar in relationships and in life.

With the opportunity for greater expansion starting to stream in, tempting you with adventure, travel, passion and even a new purpose, you need to make sure that you do not pass up on something genuinely great that is meant for you simply because you are still trying to hold onto what is only good enough.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

The more you feel like your most authentic self, the more you can enjoy life. Sometimes it can feel like life is only a set of unexpected lessons; however, when you remember what matters most, you can breathe new energy into the most well-worn corners. You have been through a lot in recent years when it comes to healing, identifying what was holding you back and even taking those steps to create a brand-new path.

Do not become so stuck in mastering lessons that you do not allow yourself to enjoy the rewards for all that you have achieved. Today it is important to recognize that self-care begins with letting yourself be happy, not when things are perfect, not when the timing is right, but here in this moment. When you can step back from what you still hope to achieve and see that you have so much to be grateful for, you allow yourself to receive.

To receive means that you are open and accepting of all the goodness the universe has in store for you. It means that you are not focusing solely on what is not right but instead on all that is. Truth is not usually something that you struggle with as you know it is a catalyst for creation, but seeing the truth of how far you have come may not be something that you always give yourself credit for. While you may have a whole journey ahead that you are dreaming about, slowing down and letting yourself enjoy precisely where you are can end up being exactly what it is that you need.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.