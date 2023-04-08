3 Zodiac Signs Luckiest In Love On April 9, 2023, During The Moon In Sagittarius

Today, April 9, 2023, three zodiac signs feel 'luckiest in love.' Saturday brings us the Moon in Sagittarius; for those in the know, this could bring about potential luck in love. When the Moon is in Sagittarius, it can have a very strong impact on love and relationships. We are working with our hearts today; we feel optimistic and daring, want the excitement, and are prepared to find it.

Three zodiac signs will rise above on Sunday, feeling renewed in their love for their partners. We will find that our partners are more intriguing and exceptional than we ever knew. Today brings luck in love to someone who craves intellectual conversation and profound thinking. Here’s how today affects these three zodiac signs.

Three zodiac signs luckiest in love on April 8, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

As a fellow fire sign, you will be completely absorbed in the vibe of the Sagittarius Moon on April 9, 2023. You will warm to the idea that taking risks for the sake of your love life is not only a good idea; it's TODAY's idea. That's what's on the agenda for you and your partner today: risks and chance. You like the idea of gambling, not with your money but with certain aspects of your life that you feel need a big change.

You want to risk giving up old habits so that you and your partner can give yourselves a chance to grow. What you will notice about this day is that you feel super passionate about being with each other, as if you've both finally let go of something that held you back, and now it's your time to live and thrive. It's like Day One in the relationship, all over again. Everything is exciting, and there's so much to learn.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Today is when you and your romantic partner decide to spend some cool cash on a vacation...even if it's just a weekend away. You feel you need this kind of break and know it will add a touch of renewal to the relationship. On April 9, 2023, during the Sagittarius Moon, you'll find that the more stimulating the conversation, the more passionate you'll feel toward the one you love.

You may also find that, along with a fabulous vacation trip, you might want to start doing more 'stuff' together, as in games, clubs, movie nights...that sort of thing. You will feel inspired by the Sagittarius Moon to bring back that element of surprise into the romance, and you may secretly plan on doing something for your love that comes up spur of the moment. Today brings the fun and the promise of more to come.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You've needed a day like this, and now that it's here, with the Moon in your zodiac sign, you feel particularly optimistic and...adventurous. What's great is that your partner has similar feelings; this commonality is one of the reasons you are with them, as you've always needed someone similar to you in romantic situations.

Don't be surprised if your partner presents something wild idea, like "Let's get a motorcycle," or "Let's go on a cruise to a faraway destination like...Thailand or somewhere equally as exotic." While it may feel almost too spontaneous, that's exactly what excites you; the idea of taking that chance and just doing it. Nothing holds you back in love on this day, Sagittarius and the kind of thrill this day brings is something you have seriously felt was necessary.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.