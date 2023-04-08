3 Zodiac Signs Want To Be Single On April 9, 2023, During The Moon In Sagittarius

On April 9, 2023, three zodiac signs want to be single during the Moon in Sagittarius. Gemini, Scorpio and Sagittarius may be shocked by a certain truth that arises in our minds, which declares that the rubicon of all experiences lies in the idea of being single. Yep, that's right: single, un-partnered, on one's own, and LOVIN' IT. While this may be nothing new to some, as the idea of being single is THE ONLY way to do it, this solo-act inspiration may be heightened today during the Sagittarius Moon.

As we know, Sagittarius is basically the zodiac sign who represents freedom. When the Archer points that arrow, its trajectory is poised for the stars and beyond. The Sagittarius mindset is all about independence and lack of restriction. When this zodiac sign traverses the Moon in transit, we who are especially susceptible to this wild and free thinking will be set on fire. This is the day we own who we are, and for many of us, that means being single, on our own and choosing the life we want to be living...by ourselves.

The romance is on today, and while that might not seem possible, it most certainly is for the three zodiac signs who react so very well to the Sagittarius Moon. What romance is there if there is no one else involved? The romance of self is the answer.

On this day, April 9, 2023, we have to ability to love ourselves and to find all the answers we need inside our own selves. Today is not just about being single, as it's not a reaction to being partnered; today is for loving one's life and honoring it as the only romance we need.

The three zodiac signs want to single during the Moon on April 9, 2023:



1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

As much as you love the idea of being in love, you've also come to know that your personal experience always tends to end up with you feeling down in the dumps over whatever transpires. You still don't feel as though you've ever been satisfied by love, or rather, by being in a relationship with someone, and you certainly have put in the legwork. You'll feel strongly about being alone and single during the Sagittarius Moon on April 9, 2023.

This isn't depressing to you at all now that you see being single in a different light. You'll want to own it as your status. It's not a bitter choice; it's your reality. If you are, to be honest with yourself, you've always been happier on your own. You can still date and have fun with people, but you really don't know if you want to be much more than single.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

The Sagittarius Moon inspires the heck out of you in wanting freedom and desperately needing to be independent. You recently ended a relationship, and come to think of it, it's not half bad, this 'being single' thing. You rather enjoy your time alone, and on April 9, 2023, you may come to terms with the idea that there's no rush; it's not like you have to get into another romantic relationship immediately.

The whole 'clock ticking' thing angers you as you don't want to lock in for some time clock notion; let others race themselves into relationships that will or will not work. That's for them. All you know is that during the Sagittarius Moon, you want your freedom, and if that means being single, then so be it. This is your life, Scorpio, and you will do as you do.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Being single is the desired status for those who enjoy life 'as is' and are unfettered by things like romance and relationships. Romance, to you, is something you experience every day of your life and rarely has much to do with an actual partner. You can bring yourself the flowers, even if that is just metaphorical. You depend on nobody to complete you, and during the Sagittarius Moon on April 9, 2023, your feelings about being single will be stronger and healthier.

You know that you are one of a kind and that most of the people in your life perceive you as pitiful; this is because they don't understand the glory that you've discovered within, and as we all know, human beings are always up for destroying what they don't understand. They don't understand you or your need to be single, but that's their problem, isn't it, Sagittarius? You are a rock; you are an island.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.