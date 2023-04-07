3 Zodiac Signs With 'Disruptive' Horoscopes On April 8, 2023, During Mercury Sextile Mars

What's about to make Saturday rough for zodiac signs lies in the idea that on April 8, 2023, the transit Mercury sextile Mars may be the culprit behind any damage caused on Saturday. We tend to be snappy, impatient and jumpy during this time, and when we can't control our tempers, we may lash out or cause disruption; worse, we may not be able to help ourselves. This transit, Mercury sextile Mars, brings out something in many zodiac signs that could only be called 'destructive.'

We may find that opposing opinions are offensive to us as if we own the only truth. We do not like being told that there may be a different way of thinking about whatever topic it is that we've decided on our expertise and ours alone. We do not want to be corrected, and we have zero patience for those who might want to suggest an alternative; we are always right, and even if we are wrong, we will not admit it. So there.

Also, if you tend to be overly sensitive, today will hit you hard, as Mercury's sextile Mars is not for the delicate; this is a hard-hitting transit that takes no prisoners, so to speak; it's a good day to practice detachment. Don't let yourself get sucked up into someone else's drama, and try to avoid creating situations that will need days and days to rectify. If you are one of the zodiac signs mentioned here today, try not to take it all too seriously; this is just one day in the life. Don't go out of your way to mess things up, as Mercury sextile Mars is only too 'happy' to amplify your failures.

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on April 8, 2023:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

How did you know you'd be one of the people who would react badly to Mercury sextile Mars? You knew because you feel it already, in action. April 8 is about to bring all of your negative traits into the spotlight, and while you love to be center-stage, you will not be fond of what Mercury sextile Mars does with your personality. If you have ever been accused of being arrogant, self-centered or demanding, pity the person who dares to bring forth that accusation because you will indeed have words for them.

You are not interested in being scolded or even taught a lesson, for that matter. On this day, you are the rulebook, Leo. There is no difference between you and the laws you set for those to abide by. You live completely in your world today; however, that doesn't mean you won't be challenged. Not everyone is afraid of you, it seems.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You need to be aware of your own impulsive nature and how, if you are left unchecked, you can end up ruining something that means a lot to you. During the transit of Mercury sextile Mars on April 8, 2023, you will do something so reckless and unthinking that you won't be able to stop it once it's in motion.

Your impulsive nature will do you in, and because you might be 'feeling it' at the moment, that doesn't necessarily mean you have to act on it. This could cover any topic, but let's just put it this way: your love life could suffer if you don't put a lid on it. You may think you're the sassy warrior, but all you'll end up with on this day is a broken heart that you made happen all by yourself. Think before you act, Sagittarius. Don't let the powers of Mercury sextile Mars and turn you into an irresponsible menace.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

What will make you feel pretty awful on this day, April 8, 2023, is your own sense of escapism, mainly because you will realize that something you believed in will not come through for you. During the transit of Mercury sextile Mars, you will again rely on your imagination for comfort.

Still, things like 'imagination' tend to become enemy-like, as it happens with this particular transit. This means that you will confront your delusion, and that's not something you ever wanted to do, let alone admit to having.

Your dream is about to end, and you may want to fight the feeling, which will turn into you defending yourself against everyone else. The real problem is that nobody is against you; you are just taking out your frustrations on other people because it's hard for you to deal with the fact that a certain idea of yours is also false.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.