3 Zodiac Signs Feel Unloved On April 8, 2023, During Mercury Sextile Mars

On April 8, 2023, three zodiac signs feel unloved, thanks to Mercury sextile Mars, and even though the emotions are real for Gemini, Virgo, and Scorpio, there may be no real support for feeling left out or unwanted.

During Mercury sextile Mars, three zodiac signs may just take it all the way and turn today into a real pity party. It's almost as if we are looking to feel bad on Saturday, and while that may sound preposterous, it's what we humans do at times. If we can't get attention through positive means, we turn to negative reinforcement. We're looking at how sad our lives are and how many people we can tell all about it.

In other words, we are going to martyr ourselves in the name of Mercury sextile Mars because that's what's going to get our attention today. We aren't showing up with the good stuff, and so, because we feel the only thing we can offer is our moody temperament, then that's what we bring: a bad mood that lets everyone around us know that we are here to rain on the parade, because...waaaa...nobody loves us. We behave as if we are the most important people alive and that all should drop down and tell us everything will be OK.

Three zodiac signs who feel unloved during Mercury sextile Mars on April 8, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Today is the day you walk into a friend's house and think to yourself, "I didn't get all this. Why am I not as fortunate as my friend here?" During Mercury sextile Mars, on April 8, the only thing on your mind is how you've been slighted from everything. You display signs of jealousy, and rather than own that feeling, you turn it into a pity party of self-doubt. You may even go as far as to think that perhaps you don't deserve to be loved, and that the love boat has passed you by because you're some kind of fiend who has been prohibited from knowing happiness. Ah, the drama reigns supreme for you today, Gemini. But give yourself a break; you are only reacting to the nastiness that comes with Mercury sextile Mars. You feel hostile and angry, but you know that the only person you are really angry with is yourself.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Every now and then, you allow yourself a full day to pick yourself apart. You feel you deserve a good berating, and because nobody in your life feels as badly about you as you do, it's about time you get down and dirty with it. During Mercury sextile Mars, you will feel that the entire world is an unloving, unforgiving place and that you are at the center of it.

Nobody loves you on April 8, 2023, and while you can't make it a national holiday, you do realize that, on some level, you ARE taking it too far. You are very loved but very unappreciative of that love, and so, because you won't be able to stop yourself, you'll end up bringing all the misery right at home so that you can stew in it all day long. Snap out of it, Virgo — you are indeed a well-loved person!

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Being one of the most psychic or intuitive signs of the Zodiac doesn't always mean you know everything; sometimes, your gut feeling betrays you and makes you think that everything you pick up on is 'the truth.' During Mercury sextile Mars, you may convince yourself that a certain so and so is not as enamored with you as you might have wished them to be. Because you trust your gut feeling, you'll take yourself down the river, where your final destination will be where only paranoia exists.

You aren't just OK with 'figuring something out' about this person; you want to feel the pain of your assumptions and assume they don't love you. You are so off base with this assumption, but you won't accept the truth as it is. You can only see that you are all alone, unloved and somewhat pathetic on April 8. 2023. Wake up, Scorpio — it's only a nightmare.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.