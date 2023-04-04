3 Zodiac Signs Are 'Ambitious’ On April 5, 2023, During Moon Square Mars

Three zodiac signs have ambitious horoscopes on April 5, 2023. You should expect a boost to your energy levels today as the planets align, helping you seize those moments of action and embrace the success the universe promises you.

The Libra Moon will square off with Mars in Cancer early in the day. A square represents a moment of friction or climax in which things cannot continue as they have been, so instead; they are forced to change instead. While the Libra Moon is looking for harmony and peace, Mars in Cancer wants to do whatever is necessary to fill its emotional needs.

Together they create excitable energy to start the day with. The Moon rules your emotional self while Mars governs the actions you take; however, in Cancer, it is more concerned with its emotional needs being met than anything external or physical. While the Moon and Mars can create a stubborn and determined energy, you should be mindful of being overly irritable or selfish.

If you can harness the positives of this transit, it can provide you with that midweek boost that can help you make the most of today. As Aries Season is full-on, this is the time to start those projects or begin something you have been thinking of, as you are fully supported in initiating a new beginning.

It is especially important to take advantage of this time before Mercury turns retrograde at the end of the month, and you may have to pause in your forward momentum. Although earlier in the day, you may have to be mindful of being frustrated if things do not necessarily go your way, later in the afternoon, as Mercury in Taurus sextiles Saturn in Pisces, any challenges will be brushed aside by the true belief that you can succeed at whatever you do.

Mercury is the planet that governs communication, while Saturn is known to bring commitment and seriousness to whatever it touches. As the two collide today, it creates a focused, hardworking, and ambitious energy that you can harness to work on whatever has arisen in your life.

It is nailing that presentation at work or even taking that first step to starting that business you have been considering. Whatever it is, this energy will help you succeed because the truth of dreams is that they do not work unless you do. And that is precisely what you will be supported in doing today.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on April 5. 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Mercury in your own sign means that any communication you participate in today will center around your wants, needs and beliefs. As it forms a union with Saturn in Pisces, you can expect that themes around your social circles and friends will also surface.

Together this energy creates a powerful force to create something meaningful and successful for you. It may be that you are working towards creating a joint venture with a friend, or it may even guide you on navigating a sticky situation with a coworker best. As much as earlier in the day might bring some frustration, the Moon and Mars will help you to harness healthy, productive communication so that you can clearly express your needs, gain the support you need or bring greater success to a working relationship.

2. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

This is an important day for you, Pisces, as Saturn in your own sign has one task for you in its time here; to get serious about making your dreams a reality. You have so many amazing ideas, Pisces, but you often either let self-doubt get in the way or keep putting it off until the opportunity disappears. Today as Saturn in Pisces unites with Mercury in Taurus, it is time to get out there and start communicating about your ideas or dreams. As a water sign, you tend to keep a great deal in, but in this chapter of your life, communicating effectively what you think will be a huge step towards later success. Do not allow negative thoughts to get in the way of sharing your plans, enlisting help, following up on a lead or anything that will feel like you get one step closer to where you want to be.

3. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You are entering a period of immense career growth as Saturn is now in Pisces, highlighting all themes related to your professional life. While Saturn wants you to learn, get more serious, and commit more deeply to your career, Pisces also wants you to make sure you are doing something you are passionate about that holds greater meaning. Today as Mercury and Saturn align in the heavens, you will produce some innovative ideas or realizations to help make this a reality.

Most importantly, you do not discount something just because you cannot figure out how to get there. If you consider it a possibility, you are one step closer to making it a reality. While Saturn will have a few years in Pisces, today’s energy can give you awareness to set up this new chapter within your professional life so that it is not just a matter of doing what you do well but loving it.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.