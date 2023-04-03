April 4, 2023 Horoscopes Are 'Emotional' For 3 Zodiac Signs, Due To The Moon Trine Pluto

If you're feeling shaky or unstable today, there's a very good reason for this: on April 4, 2023, we will have a transit called Moon trine Pluto in our skies. This aspect rules over emotional intensity, suppression and vulnerability. Aries, Gemini, and Leo are most susceptible to the downside of today's transit. Many of us may want to emotionally distance ourselves from what we believe will require too much 'feeling' — we crave escape and may find very little of that.

What really stands out during Moon trine Pluto is that, for certain zodiac signs, expressing oneself is just plain...difficult. We may have something on our minds that is imperative and requires a conversation to get it off our chests, but our fears will hold us back. It's as if we place ourselves between a rock and hard place during this time; we want to be free, but we fear the response we'll get from whomever it is that we need to share this bit of info with.

In truth, our biggest problem today is communication; we want to speak, but we hold ourselves back. We may also be grappling with control issues within the context of a relationship, most probably a romantic one. This is the kind of day when we believe our partner is trying to 'get over' on us, and yet, we're afraid to point that out for fear of where that conversation may lead. All roads lead to poor communication today, making today troublesome and frustrating.

The three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on April 4, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Being fairly goal-oriented, you've realized you need excellent communication skills to achieve those goals. During the transit of Moon trine Pluto on April 4, 2023, you will feel hesitant about proceeding, which will frustrate you. You know it's up to you to 'make things happen,' and yet, the person you need to speak with intimidates you for some reason.

Ordinarily, the idea of backing down because someone 'scares' you is a laugh riot, as you feel pretty dang fearless all of the time, but during Moon trine Pluto, this person makes you shake in your boots. Even if you think this is ridiculous, that doesn't make it any easier. What's worse is that, unconsciously, you may take it out on yourself through self-destructive behavior. You don't know that you're hurting yourself, but you somehow go out of your way to divert the feeling of being unable to speak up. You will have to work out if you are to proceed.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

While you are the sign always associated with communication, it doesn't automatically mean you're 'good' at it; it simply means that communication is part of what benefits and detracts from your life. Today, April 4, 2023, will put you in a tight squeeze that you will conform to rather than rebel against.

What's going on is that during the Moon trine Pluto, you will feel very strongly about a certain subject. Yet, because you know the person you need to share your thoughts on this with is opposed to your opinion, you will feel repressed and shut out. However, they are not shutting you out; you are, and that's just a taste of how today goes for you. You don't want to be stuck in silence, yet you don't have the nerve to extricate yourself from it, so today will feel very isolating.

3. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You'll be fortunate to get through this day without having a knock-down, dragged-out fight with your romantic partner, as the tendency to NOT see eye-to-eye is pervasive on April 4, 2023. The transit that brings out the controlling side of your nature is Moon trine Pluto, and with this in mind, you may notice that you're a bit pushier and more aggressive than usual. Your main problem today will be letting go of an opinion that seems irrelevant after a while.

However, this is where that Leo pride comes into play and rarely has it ever worked for you. Still, it's part of your nature; you won't admit defeat, even if 'defeat' is defined as simply 'not being right.' You will not be right today, and your romantic partner will point this out, which in your mind, they are apparently 'not allowed to do.' You're a little too harsh on them, Leo. You may need to back off and let things settle down.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.