3 Zodiac Signs Are No Longer In Love On April 4, 2023, During Mercury Square Pluto

While it's unfortunate that the term "I just can't stand you anymore" is common enough for it to be something that doesn't shock us. The truth is, not every love relationship works out, and some go down hard. We may mean well, and we might even try with everything we have to make things work, but when love goes out the window, it becomes mighty hard to stick around for a loveless 'romance.'

If there's one thing going for us on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, it's the idea that we will speak up, even if what we have to say is negative or adds fuel to the fire that ignites our already sinking ship of a relationship. This is due to the power of Mercury square Pluto, a transit that makes things come to a rapid conclusion. It stinks. We kinda-sorta know where this conclusion leads: the dissolution of our love relationship. We no longer love the person we thought we’d love for a lifetime. After all, who gets into a relationship with the idea that 'maybe someday, we won't be able to love each other anymore!' There is no joy in that thought but less in staying with someone we can't love.

And it happens, and it will happen today, April 4, during the transit of Mercury square Pluto. This transit sheds light on the conflicts that tear people apart and reveals things we may not want to know about. And for three zodiac signs, the way will be clear: this thing is no longer about love. It's about time-wasting and angst, and it must end soon. Ah, life, you crazy, crazy thing, you.

3 Zodiac Signs Who Can't Love Each Other During Mercury Square Pluto on April 4, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Let's face it: you've tried. You've done your best, and when you know that you did all you could and it's still not working out, you know it's time to call it quits. You have tried your best to see the good in the person you are with, but experience with this person has shown you that they are not who you thought they were. During Mercury square Pluto on April 4, 2023, you will admit, with sadness, that your feelings have changed and that those feelings are true, irrevocable. There is no going back, even if they tried their best to win you; it's over. As they say, you've crossed the line, and there's no going home. You lost your love for this person, and well, c'est la vie. Life is for living, and you are no longer interested in keeping up appearances. It's time for you to move on, and you know it, Aries.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Right about now, you feel as though you've taken as much as you possibly can where this one person is concerned. That person happens to be your pseudo-romantic partner, and it seems that the relationship has degraded so far that you feel uncomfortable around this person; it's as if you've both become strangers, and while this didn't happen overnight, on April 3, 2023, you will recognize a certain feeling in you, or rather, a lack of one, and that implies that you no longer love this person. You just...can't. They're all wrong for you, and during the transit of Mercury square Pluto, you feel extremely upset by the idea that you've wasted so much time on them. You want that time back, knowing you can't have it, so you'll spend today feeling angry and regretful. The love is lost; you know this now.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

On April 3, 2023, you will have a fight with your partner that lets you know exactly where you stand on the state of the love affair; it's not doing very well you cannot stand to look them in the face anymore. You have gone from devoted lover to anxious prisoner, not because you are being held captive but because you're in a relationship that has kept you controlled and stuck. You will not be able to hide your emotions from yourself during the transit of Mercury square Pluto, which falls today, and you will accept the truth: you are no longer in love with this person. But...it's so much deeper than that, Pisces...you literally can't stand them anymore, and your entire life is now focused on ending it as soon as you possibly can. Wowsers!

