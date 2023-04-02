April 3, 2023 Horoscopes Are 'Challenging' For 3 Zodiac Signs

If you've ever wanted to place blame on someone, but there's no one around to lay all the responsibility on, you may end up getting angry and end up blaming it all on the cosmos today. If that happens on this day, April 3, 2023, you should then concentrate your efforts on the transit of Mercury square Pluto, which has as much love for you as you do for it, which is...very little. What all this means is that, today is not a great day for feeling comfy and cozy, and for certain zodiac signs, it may just end up being an outright awful day in general. Yow!

While Pluto transits are iffy at best when squared with Mercury, it's as if a disaster is just waiting for us to walk into. And for certain signs, we will dash right into those disasters because we have no idea what's waiting for us. We may even have the silly idea that we're doing something good; we think we're doing the right thing...alas, Mercury square Pluto likes to twist 'the right thing' in such a way that all we can believe is that the universe is simply not on our side today. Hey, it happens.

Let's also keep in mind that transits like Mercury square Pluto inspire obsession, and where that can be a fun thing if you're into a celebrity and you've just found a fandom to join to celebrate them, it may not be all that lightweight and joyous on this day, April 3, 2023. The kind of an obsession we might see will border on fixation; we won't be able to get something out of our minds, and this is exactly the stuff that anxiety is made of.

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on April 3, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

What you're looking at today is a power play of words between you and another person. You insist that you are right, because you know yourself to be the complete and total authority on whatever topic it is that you're arguing over, and the person you are combating with seems to feel the same about their own expertise. There is no middle ground for you and this person, on April 3, 2023, and because of the transit Mercury square Pluto, you will get so caught up in the heat of the battle that you will lose all sight of what's right and what's wrong. Prepare to take this all the way, Gemini, because this prideful stance will not only help you to believe that you are always in the right, but you'll also end up losing a friend in the deal. Pride does stuff like that.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Remaining objective is a laugh riot to you, today, Leo, as there is no way in this universe that you will ever get off your high horse and admit that you are either wrong, or simply...off-base. You have it in your mind that you know what's right, and even if you are right, the way you go about stating it to someone in your life makes you come across as a control freak with no boundaries. During Mercury square Pluto, the worst side of your obsessive nature comes forth, and it makes you act like a bully who insists and insists until the other screams for mercy. You are unfair and hyper critical, and you can't see that you are responsible for so much of the damage you'll be causing today. Most of that damage will be personal, and you may end up losing a good friend because you cannot back down.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Obsession is already one of your lesser-loved traits, and you may find yourself in a downward spiral of fixated thinking today, Scorpio. On April 3, you won't be able to get your mind off of something, and that 'something' is probably a someone. This, fortunately, isn't a loved one but someone whom you believe to be dead-wrong on a topic you think you have all the answers to. And you may very well be right about being the expert here; however, during Mercury square Pluto, you will be out-played by this person and you will not be able to do anything about it. What your main deal is today is that you feel like someone is trying to control you and you deeply resent it. Where Mercury square Pluto makes itself known is in how you don't let it go; you're like a snake with its teeth sunk into its victim. This isn't going to be over until you say it's over.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.