The Horoscopes For 3 Zodiac Signs Are 'Rough' April 3 - 9, 2023

We've got a lot on our plate during this first week of April, and during April 3 - 9, 2023, certain signs of the Zodiac will find new ways to ride above the noise that may, at times, become all-consuming. We're looking at a Leo moon and the surge of power and ego it may bring us, along with how we react to transits like Mercury in Taurus, Moon opposite Saturn (rarely a 'good' thing), Mars sextile node, a Full Moon in Aries, Mercury conjunct node and Mercury sextile node. While that may sound confusing, ironically, 'confusion' isn't what rules over us this week — it's clarity. Seeing things clearly for the first time in a long while may be what have we feeling upset or anxious.

We may find that it's harder to accomplish what we set out for this week, and it might be easy to get sidetracked by short-term distractions or challenges. Mars sextile node reminds us to keep our eyes on the prize and stay committed to our path. Still, that may be tough considering the Moon opposite Saturn is hovering around, like a bad penny, waiting to point out what we've done wrong. This will come in the form of a person, a very disapproving person, such as an unfeeling boss, or a detestable authority figure.

The presence of the Moon opposite Saturn can make us feel like we're being held back by external forces or controlling people. We may struggle with feelings of inadequacy or fear of failure. It's important to remember that these feelings are temporary and that we have the power to overcome them. This week may try our patience because we know and feel we can do better, but we succumb to circumstances easily, and that may end up making us feel depressed or...repressed. We want to act, but we can't. We want to speak, but we hold our tongues.

The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Weekly Horoscopes For April 3 - 9, 2023

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

That Full Moon in Aries will have you feeling like picking a fight with whoever crosses your path. Challenges and setbacks will set themselves up as lessons for you, Taurus, but you won't be in the mood to be taught. You may feel some typical Taurus traits kick in this week as you will absolutely refuse to do something that someone in your life believes is necessary. What you won't be able to see is that they are actually right and that their guidance is a good thing, but pride will get in your way and you will stomp your feet and show them that you are not about to budge. This stubborn attitude may end up with you losing out on a royal opportunity, and the lesson you'll learn in the end is that staying open is always a good idea. Don't miss out on something good; don't let pride ruin your success this week.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

What you may notice happening to you this week is that your already short span of attention may get even shorter due to the influence of Mars sextile node, a rare but powerful transit that affects Virgo's in a semi-negative way. You may find that you cannot concentrate well during this time, and what gets to you is that you set aside this first week of April as a time to accomplish many resolutions. You will walk into this week with great confidence, but it will be you who lets yourself down, as you simply can't focus on any one thing for too long a period of time. What's worse is that you'll start to worry if your lack of focus is noticed by people in the position of authority, and that worry will end up with you ruminating about whether or not you'll lose or keep your job. It's all overworking, and your job is not threatened, but your week will be a mental challenge.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Mercury in Taurus brings you into your own this week, meaning you like when your life is well-balanced and predictable. While this is all good news and will definitely help your week out, you may want to watch out for your own snobbish behavior, as you may end up putting people off. You may not realize that you are acting in any particular way, because whatever way this is, it seems to be working for you. However, you need to become aware of your surrounding and the people in your life. What works for you works because of the people in your life; you aren't working in a bubble, and even though you feel like you're on the verge of great success, you have to consider the folks around you. Once again, you aren't living in a bubble, Libra; you have to pay attention to the people who are helping you out. Gratitude is necessary if you are to truly succeed during this week.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.