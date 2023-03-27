Every day brings an opportunity to see the world through fresh eyes and a renewed perspective. With today's tarot card horoscope for Tuesday, March 28, 2023, we learn about ourselves through the lens of a zodiac sign.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Justice

This month choose a cause to get behind and show your support. Too often, people stay silent about the things they feel passionate about, but this year is your time to become more vocal. Don't hide behind a screen, and observe the world around you. Instead, get involved.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Chariot

You have a fighter spirit, and that is why it is a big deal for you to decide to quit. While you often see things to the end, that does not mean you don't consider an easy way out. Today, admit you feel overwhelmed and do what you do best: get back in the game.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Judgement

Ask yourself deep questions. It's good to test your knowledge and play devil's advocate. The sharper you are when a subject comes up, the harder it will be for someone to cause you to stumble or doubt yourself.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Magician

Finding out what you don't like is equally as important as finding out what you do. Don't be afraid to try new things; you never know what may be the thing.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Devil

Just because your friends think something is okay does not mean you ought to do it. Everyone has their standards, but you have to live according to your ethics. Today, you may say no, even though everyone is pushing you to go against your better judgment.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Sun

When you're meant to be blessed by the universe, nothing you can say or do will remove you from the gift coming your way. Grace often does not have logic to it. You don't have to earn your good luck; it simply is meant for you; all you have to do is be thankful when it happens.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Fool

Something you want so badly may be too good to be true. So when you go jumping to a conclusion, then get to work, take care. Even though yo are at the right place at the right time, there are always areas where caution is needed.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Strength

You have to build yourself up to the level you need to be. No one is born having all the stamina or determination they need. Strength comes from passing tests and trials and not quitting before a miracle happens.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Death

Today you get a clean slate. A door has closed, ending a significant chapter of your life. Once the past is done, you may feel an emptiness, but be thankful that an entirely new future is waiting for you, and you get to decide how it will start.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The World

Everyone may seem to have it all together while you are struggling. But great things come to people who work hard. Your tough times today will become significant gains tomorrow.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Lovers

When you break up with someone, some may wonder if you made a mistake, especially if you see them happy and doing well. You must let go of the wrong person to make room for the type of love you need. Try not to focus on what you had but didn't want because it was not what you needed.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Something important will enter your life and give you the structure to take a project to the next level. You may get help from an elderly person who is wise and senior. Their old ways of doing things may initially seem unhelpful, but the advice is good to listen to.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.