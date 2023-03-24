Long Distance Relationships End For 3 Zodiac Signs On March 25, 2023

One of the most interesting features of the transit that we will be experiencing today is that Moon conjunct Uranus is the kind of event that puts us in touch with just how sensitive we can be; we feel empathy in far-reaching ways...we will endure tests, and we will show that we have patience and resilience. This transit, which falls on March 25, 2023, has a timer on it, however; it can only last so long without signs of being matched, and in the case of a romantic relationship, what this means is that YOU, the person who is most affected by Moon conjunct Uranus will come to realize that for all of your empathy, patience and stamina, the person 'on the other end of the line' is not doing their share.

Ironically, 'the other end of the line' is appropriate here, as this pertains to long-distance relationships or any 'romance' where both parties are never really in each other's presence. During Moon conjunct Uranus, we who are affected, meaning the three zodiac signs mentioned here today, will feel a 'click.' We are done, cooked...this 'meal' is over.

Patience may be a virtue, but giving oneself endlessly to a long-distance and never physically present love is self-defeating. What is the point of believing in someone if we know they will never come through for us? Because that's what's happening in our long-distance love life, we know the truth, and no amount of virtuous patience will save it. Let the Moon conjunct Uranus do its work. Spare yourself.

Long-distance relationships end on March 25, 2023, for three zodiac signs:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

It may be a sad realization, but you know it's true, and that is your long-distance relationship has started to lose steam, and the more it loses, the worse it gets. You have noticed that because your romantic partner is not there physically, all problems must be solved and worked on at a distance. This leaves too much room for suspicion and a lack of trust to take hold. On March 14, 2023, you will experience the sensation of wanting it all to end, and that is because Moon conjunct Uranus shows you that you have finally come to the end of your personal rope. This may have felt like something special in the beginning — and it more than likely was — but what you have now is not a relationship; it's an obligation that promises you a life's worth of nothing to look forward to. Wake up.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

There is so much that you were able to get out of this long-distance relationship of yours, and yet, with all you've felt, given, shared and received, you now recognize that something vital is missing, and that is obvious: they is not there in person, and that's actually NOT what you want. During the transit of Moon conjunct Uranus on March 25, 2023, you will reach your breaking point, knowing that you did your best but that no amount of patience or empathy will make a difference any longer. You are not getting what you want from this relationship, nor is your long-distance partner. You tried, and so did they, and while breaking up is hard to do, it's needed to keep your sanity and self-respect.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

What you loved most about your long-distance relationship was the fact that you both didn't have to be in each other's faces all the time, and that created a vibe of politeness; without having to deal with each other's 'ugly' realities, it became somewhat of a habit, this phone-only love affair. You've noticed, however, that your partner seems distracted as if they might have gotten themselves that thing called 'a life'. They might also slowly but surely lose interest in all the politeness that defines your long-distance relationship. On March 25, you will notice that things aren't working as they once did, and because of the transit Moon conjunct Uranus, you may even conclude that not only will this relationship come to an end, but that it has to.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.