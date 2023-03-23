3 Zodiac Signs Want Love With "No Strings Attached" During Their March 24, 2023 Horoscopes

In an attempt to define the meaning behind the phrase 'no strings attached,' we need to understand that, when it comes to love, this doesn't necessarily mean 'no love,' or 'no commitment' whatsoever. This means, in this case, no games. No more game-playing in love, no more testing the waters, no more surprises...on March 24, we have the cosmic transit of Moon conjunct Uranus, and when this transit is in the sky, we aren't up for jokes. We want to know what we're getting and a full explanation of how that will work in a real person's life.

No strings attached, in this case, means that, for certain zodiac signs, the issue is all about being honest and withholding nothing. We need everything to be stated up front; we will not tolerate traumatizing surprises 'down the road,' We want this to be known on day one of the relationships. If we are in relationships, we must know, "if I'm to be with you, I don't want your family to be involved in our choices." That kind of thing.

What strings cause attachment? Family opinions, secrets that aren't revealed, opinions that aren't spoken...we who want a 'no strings attached' love affair mean business; sure, this could be a glorious affair that turns into a lifelong relationship — we ARE open to that. What zodiac signs are NOT open to are dramatic games disguised as unimportant little nothings 'now.' But later, when they turn out to be major issues, that's when it all goes bad. During Moon conjunct Uranus on March 24, 2023, we want nothing that will come to bite us later on. Get the picture?

March 24, 2023, three zodiac signs want love without strings:

1. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You are very happy to have finally found someone you can trust. You want to love them 'all the way,' and you are certain that this is someone you can put all of your trust in. On March 24, you'll be in the position of taking this beautiful new love to the next level, and during the transit of Moon conjunct Uranus, you will let this person know that before you go on, they have to understand something: you are not here for games. You are not up for sudden changes of plan or surprise revelations. You will kindly and politely ask your new partner to let you know ahead of time if something like this is going to happen, and while you forgive situations that cannot be helped, you are not in this for the drama. You see this person as someone you can trust, but you let them know you are not signing on for an attachment that comes with game playing.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You have always been very honest with the people you get involved with romantically, and the idea of 'strings attached' makes you want to rip your head off; you are not the person to get attached to anyone, let alone a person who is going to slowly but surely bring out the games or the head trips. Being that you are very honest with them, you feel they owe you as much, and on March 24, 2023, during the transit of Moon conjunct Uranus, you will evaluate them for what they have admitted to you. If you see this person may turn into a burden at some point, you will nip the relationship in the bud right now. You are deadly serious when you tell them you want a 'no strings attached' love affair. This could be good if they adhere to this rule.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You aren't here to be the parent of your partner's children, and if this is the case, then you had better 'fess up right now, Pisces because you could be well on your way to being the new parent in town. You happen to be extremely fond of your new partner; you might even say that you love them, but what you don't want is the entirety of the drama that comes with them...everywhere. During Moon conjunct Uranus, you may just come to know that, perhaps this isn't the person for you, and that no matter how much fun you have with them, or even how much you love them, the idea of taking on their entire family history is not in your interest. Be honest and spare both time and energy. Be truthful and let the truth set you free.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.