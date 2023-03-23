These 3 Zodiac Signs Feel 'Luckiest In Love' On March 24, 2023

It's hard to deny the season's fiery energy, and with Aries as our strongest influence so far, we are starting to learn that we can place this energy wherever we like it. That means we can use this force for good or bad; it's our choice. On March 24, 2023, however, we share the skies with Moon conjunct Venus, and that definitely shifts the energy towards the good and positive and mainly revolves around love, beauty and happiness.

Certain three zodiac signs in astrology will feel the undeniable pull towards the good today. These folks will come to recognize that effort is needed to maintain a relationship and that romance is not about fairy tales and knights in shining armor; it's about the results one gets when two people put together their loving resources for the purpose of creating something beautiful. And during Moon conjunct Venus, that's exactly what three signs of the Zodiac will be doing: brainstorming a better way for the sake of the romance.

During Moon conjunct Venus, we believe in love, and we believe it's worth fighting for. That's not to say we will be fighting on this day, and things like out-of-hand arguments will be zero; what we will believe in is the idea that things take time, that love itself takes time, and that there are no guarantees here. We are taking the approach of being logical and realistic regarding love on this day, March 24, 2023. We see the future, and it is bright; now, it's all about getting there in one piece.

Three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love on March 24, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You can parlay your exact sentiments to the person you have decided is the only person in the world who really 'gets' you, and that would be your romantic partner. You feel exceptionally lucky today, as you aren't upset with anything...so far. You've had days where everything feels very 'touch and go' as if you're on the verge of a nervous breakdown, and the reality of it all for you is that you need that one person to be your lifeline; with them in your court, you feel able to handle the weight of the world. During Moon conjunct Venus on March 24, you'll recognize the true worth of the person you've put your trust into, and you'll also see that it's not just you experiencing this love but that they are completely with you. Where you go, they will follow, and right about now, you need this kind of support and love.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

With Moon conjunct Venus as your helping hand on this day, March 24, 2023, you and your person will see how good it can get as you defy expectations. You will be working as a unit on this day, Taurus, and that's OK with you. You have plenty of time on your own to claim your own identity. Because you are so strong on your own, you can appreciate how awesome it feels when you and your partner decide to work 'as one' on something, be it a project, a goal, or even a vacation. You might find yourself in a new environment during Moon conjunct Venus. It may even be corny, as in a 'lover's vacation' or something equally as goofy, but hey, you are both one hundred percent signed on to the corniness of the day, and the laughter will be both expressive and abundant.

3. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

During the fast-paced season of Aries, you like knowing that you have a secure place to fall back on, and this place includes the knowledge that your relationship is as reliable as your home base. All you feel today is 'at peace,' As we all know, that's everything there is. Being with your loved one on this day, March 24, 2023, during the transit of Moon conjunct Venus, is like finding your way home after a long, protracted journey. The sense of 'finally' getting to relax will be palpable. To sink into a comfy couch in the arms of your loved one will feel like a dream come true, and that dream started a long time ago. It's only now that you realize it, due to the healing powers that come with Moon conjunct Venus.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.