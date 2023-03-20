3 Zodiac Signs Have 'Lucky In Love' Horoscopes On March 21, 2023

We've got a lot going for us these days, with the many powerful transits support things like love and friendship. New beginnings are plentiful, and renewed vows happen around this time of the year, as well. With Aries as our latest season and Spring in the air, we can't help but want things to work out well; it's as if it's time to do some real Spring cleaning, and that means mentally, emotionally and physically.

Today brings us a New Moon in Aries, and while this isn't automatically 'the greatest news' it can work well for those of us who want things to work well. In other words, New Moon energy is there to act like an original thought; if that thought is positive, it can manifest as something positive down the road. Today is the day we start to think positively so that we may manifest our love lives as blissful situations.

On March 20, 2023, during the New Moon in Aries, three zodiac signs will lay down their weapons, so to speak, and make a choice for the better, when it comes to their relationships. The days of fighting it out are over; we are weary and drained and all we want is peace and love. If we concentrate on this, we will make it so, and we will do it together with the ones we love and cherish. This is an important day for couples, and it's also a great day to set intentions for new love for those of us who are single and wish to have a romantic partner.

Three zodiac signs with the luckiest love horoscopes on March 21, 2023:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Today brings you a choice, as that is what the New Moon in Aries offers you, and you will choose 'happiness.' You are ready for the sun to start shining in your life, and now that Spring is here, you are ready to take on a brand, spanking new attitude towards love and towards how you treat yourself. You've started to notice that you are responsible for your perception and that in your love life, you've begun to see things 'through the glass darkly.'

This is entirely up to you, as your relationship is not under any threat whatsoever. Still, you've been wavering simply because you didn't allow yourself the happiness you know you deserve, and your love life has suffered for it. Well, all that changes today as you deliberately choose to be content, joyous and happy with the person you are romantically tied to.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

On March 21, you may feel the need to replace work with...love. That's a tough call on your part as you are definitely the world's hardest worker, but you've also begun to notice that you are lacking in the love department. During the New Moon in Aries, you'll get the inkling of an idea that perhaps you need to spend a little more time on your partner and less time involved in all things work-related. For the longest time, you believed that, well, this is who you are: you are a worker.

Work first, love second. As time goes by, this has begun the bane of your existence, as you've watched your very real love life turn into a chore rather than a pleasure. Today brings new appreciation into your life, and you will come to understand that you've been so fortunate to have the person in your life that you have and that it's worth the time spent making them happy. Work can wait. It really can.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Today is a fabulous day for you to grab an opportunity and run with it. Whenever we have a New Moon, we have a chance to re-route our lives for the better. It's up to us to make the change in our lives, and during the New Moon in Aries, that change is all the more important. Your change and opportunity happen to revolve around the relationship you are in. Perhaps you'd like to take it to the next level; you may have hesitated too long, and now you feel as though you've blown your chance. Guess what?

You're being given a second chance, so there's nothing to fear. If there's something you wish to say to your partner, say it now because, on March 21, the cosmos are smiling down on you and making your life easier to deal with. Take advantage of the power that comes with the New Moon in Aries, as it is here for you.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.