3 Zodiac Signs Have 'Aggressive' Horoscopes For Sunday, March 19, 2023

The March 19, 2023, horoscopes are aggressive for three zodiac signs. Mercury enters Aries on March 19, 2023, and this could spell trouble for many people. Why? Because whenever Mercury is in Aries, we tend to spew out nasty comments before we think; we may have good intentions, but our mouths are not so lucky. We speak faster than we can think, and on this day, the results are not so fortunate. This day has the potential of ruining relationships, whether they are friendships or romances.

Depending on what sun sign we are, we could do serious damage if we leave the impulse to blurt unchecked. Because it's a Mercury transit, we tend to think we are right and that there is no reason why we should speak our minds. On some level, there is truth to this; however, because Mercury has just entered into the warlike sign of Aries, our communications tend to become hostile and even aggressive. There is no 'passive aggressive' behavior going on today; we are aggressive, purely. And we can hurt.

Because this is also an Aries transit, we may not want to take responsibility for the damage we may do; we feel that everyone is entitled to their own opinion, so why shouldn't we be able to voice whatever it is that's on our mind, freely, and without being put down for it? This is where we start to cause damage. We are not aware of just how obnoxious we can be during Mercury in Aries, and so...we let it rip. Let the cards fall where they may.

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on March 19, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Figures that you'd be leading the pack on this one, Aries, but you will be one of the first to start the fire today, March 19, 2023. With Mercury in Aries, you won't be able to help yourself; you have such an incredible belief in yourself — and that's a good thing — that you feel that anything and everything you say is valid. What's not known to you is that there are others in your life who can't stand being 'overthrown' and will highly resent you for your unstoppable ramrodding.

You just won't be able to stop spewing your opinion today, and the real problem is that it's not just an opinion but a set of opinions that are rife with insults and put-downs. It's as if during Mercury in Aries, you can't be nice. You simply drop down to the lowest level and assert yourself as 'the only one who knows the truth.' That, we call 'obnoxious.'

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

There are times when you feel you simply cannot hold back, and being that you are a whip when it comes to cutting people down with words, you may not be able to help yourself on this day, March 19, during the transit of Mercury in Aries. You are in fine form today; however, 'fine' could be defined as 'harsh, mean and inconsiderate.' Every now and then you really like to let it rip, as you seem to have much bile stored inside you that waits around for transits like Mercury in Aries to set you free.

You know that you can sting, and you intend to; this isn't something you get coy about. You are known to yourself as one of the meanest people you know, and during Mercury in Aries, you may very well end up using this talent of yours as you turn your words on to a friend who is not expecting this kind of assault. It's all about the element of surprise, right, Gemini?

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

While holding back has never been your forte, Sagittarius, you have that added edge of being a warrior-type, yourself, and so whenever there's an Aries transit such as there is today, you find yourself saying the most intelligently put-together words in sentences that are meant to maim whoever they are targeted at.

During Mercury in Aries, you'll be literally unable to control yourself; you see something that you feel needs your intervention, and whether you are right or horribly wrong, once you get a taste of the devastation you can cause, you won't be able to stop. It will feel like a drug, and that drug is negativity itself. You are way too smart to dole out poor insults and so when you hit, you hit hard. Will you regret ever opening your mouth? Probably so, but not today.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.