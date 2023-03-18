The 3 Zodiac Signs With 'Lucky In Love' Horoscopes On March 19, 2023

March 19, 2023, love horoscopes are luckiest for three zodiac signs in astrology. Today holds much in store for lucky lovers as the sky is ruled by Moon sextile Venus, and that can only mean good news and kind thoughts. Sunday brings about a desire in many of us to be nice to our loved ones, and while that sounds like something that should be obvious, it isn't always, is it? In fact, for the couples who have made snappy talk and passive-aggressive behavior part of their daily love language, today's transit, Moon sextile Venus, will take that edge off and perhaps teach us that we don't really need it.

Today's loving effect is not for everyone, however, as one really has to be open to change during Moon sextile Venus for it to work its magic. That magic comes to life only when both parties are willing to work with and accept the other in full and earnest. Today can be a make-or-break day for some relationships. However, the chances of our benefitting from Moon sextile Venus outweigh our chances of failure.

And so, during Moon sextile Venus, we will want to soften up a bit; that hard edge that we keep with us all the time may be something we feel the need to be rid of. Who are we defending ourselves against, after all? Our partners? If so, then why are we even in this relationship with them? Today is for allowing softness and kindness to melt our hearts so that we can again get back to loving the person we have chosen to be with.

Three zodiac signs who are luckiest in love on March 19, 2023:

1. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Today gives you the feeling that you have finally learned a valuable life lesson, and that is that kindness counts. You've always been kind, but not every ounce of your kindness has been sincere. Polite, yes, but not necessarily truly 'good.' Because you are under the Moon sextile Venus sky on March 19, 2023, you'll get to know that kindness really does set things up in a positive way for you.

Where your relationship is concerned, you'll see how everything flows beautifully when the two of you are simply kind and considerate of each other. This may sound obvious, but do we humans ever work according to obvious plans? No, we don't, and sometimes we must learn the obvious lessons to find luck and happiness in love.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

It's time to take some of those lovely thoughts out of your head and onto the playing field that is your romance. You've been wondering about whether or not you should share a certain idea with your romantic partner, and with Moon sextile Venus above, you'll come to know that the time is right right now. You've wanted to treat them to an experience of a lifetime, and on March 19, 2023, you may come to believe that today is that day.

It's time to make your move, and you feel confident and full of trust; you do not see your big plans failing, and the good thing is, Capricorn, they won't. You are on a course for happiness and intend to share this wealth with your person. You love them, and the time is now: go forth and prosper!TED

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

What you may experience today is the idea that you have something in common with your romantic partner that you didn't know existed. Because of Moon sextile Venus, you and your romantic partner will both be in good moods; these moods will lead to deep conversations filled with loving acceptance. While you speak with each other, you may go off on a tangent, and what you'll find happening is that your tangent is exceptionally interesting to the person you are sharing this with.

On March 19, 2023, during Moon sextile Venus, you and your love will come to know new things about each other, and this will build a superior foundation for love in the future. You will come to understand that the person you are with may have been with you in past lives; you have so much in common.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.