Fears About Love Come True For 3 Zodiac Signs On March 18, 2023, Mercury Sextile Pluto

Fears about love come true for three zodiac signs on March 18, 2023, all because of Mercury sextile Pluto. In fact, here comes a day where everyone takes everything way too seriously and ends up with their feelings hurt or their worlds upended. On March 18, 2023, we have the transit of Mercury sextile Pluto, and if we are not careful about what we say to others, we may end up reaping a reward we did not bargain for. Today is the day when we push the envelope a little too hard and end up with information that we really don't want to hear.

In love, this means exactly what it sounds like: today is the day when we ask the right question of our romantic partner, and they give us the answer we really didn't want to hear. This could sound like, "I do not love you," or the ever-unpopular "I'm not ready for commitment," and so on. What we fear hearing is what we get to hear on this day during Mercury sextile Pluto.

The nature of this transit is speed and negativity. How this hits three zodiac signs is in the idea of us asking to know something, just to 'check in with reality' and then finding out that reality isn't what we expected. If we expect positivity on this day, especially coming from the mouths of the people we want to love and adore, we may be in for a rude awakening. Today, during Mercury sextile Pluto, we will find out exactly the things we did not want to know. It's a good sign to withhold from asking too many questions.

Fears about love come true for three zodiac signs on March 18, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

While you wouldn't exactly call it an 'active' fear, you have always wondered what your partner 'really' thinks of you. You've had your suspicions over the time you've been together, but you withheld from asking them, as you really never wanted to hear that they feel any other way than madly in love with you. You know that you can be a hard case at times and you might be a temperamental partner, but you've trusted that it's all OK. During Mercury sextile Pluto, you may be tempted, however, to push the boundaries and find out what they really and truly think of you, and much to your dismay, they will be upfront and honest with you when they deliver your answer. They are not fond of many of your attributes, and now that you've asked, they have a thing or two to say about them. This is what you didn't want to hear about.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You'd like to think that your relationship is top-notch stuff and that there's nothing wrong with it, ever, but you know that you and your person occasionally get into it and that once you start, nobody stops until the other one cries, "Uncle!" Today is the day when you'll be the one doing the crying, and that is because Mercury sextile Pluto is here to disrupt your universe. You really weren't in the mood to hear what is on your partner's mind because you had no idea they felt the way they felt, and that feeling is negative and abrasive. Now that the cat is out of the bag, you may not know what to do with this information. You will find out something about your partner's opinion of you today, March 18, and it will be highly upsetting.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You rarely hear a peep out of your partner, and that in itself angers you to no end. It seems you've bagged yourself one of the 'silent types' who make their feelings known in a passive-aggressive way. You know something is bothering them, and while it's all too easy for you to express yourself, you know that if you prod them enough, they'll open up and let loose...and that's exactly what you want from them. What you aren't expecting is what they are about to tell you, and during Mercury sextile Pluto on March 18, 2023, it won't be kind. You pushed and pushed, and now you get to see what you've pushed for: a lot of pent-up frustration, and it's all pointed at you. Your partner has a lot to say, and none of it is what you want to hear.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.