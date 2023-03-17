3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On March 18, 2023

Three zodiac signs have rough horoscopes on March 18, 2023. Ever have one of those days where you feel like every move you make somehow gets turned against you? As if the expression, 'no good deed goes unpunished' was expressly designed for you? When we have days like this, there's usually one culprit to blame, and that would be Uranus, a planet that almost seems like its mission to disrupt, and during today's transit of Moon square Uranus, we will get to see how disruptive it can be. Our lives are its playing field, and certain signs just happen to be its favorite.

On March 18, 2023, we will learn how to dance according to Moon square Uranus. What this means is that, as soon as we put a good foot to work, this transit will show us that there are other ways to move that good foot, and what this is about is our second guessing ourselves and believing that what we have just done, whatever it is, is bound for disaster. Transit Moon square Uranus gets under our skin and lets us think that we just 'blew it,' and this goes doubly for good efforts.

So, if we think we are helping out, we may see that we almost instantly regret being involved with whatever we believe we've helped. Certain zodiac signs will feel proud and happy to be a part of something they think was made better by their advice or help, only to rethink their actions within minutes. Today brings hasty decisions and bad timing. Will we survive it? Of course, we will. What's another day full of weirdness, after all? It's just another day in the life.

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on March 18, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

As you try to move through your day, you may find that on this day, March 18, 2023, obstacles keep on getting in your way. What really starts to bug you is that it almost feels personal, as if the entire universe has you in mind, and its sole purpose is to upset you or prevent you from achieving any kind of real progress. It's a day of stop and go, and you might not be able to shake the feeling that you're being watched. Of course, you are not literally being watched, but the Moon square Uranus rules above, and whether you can 'see' it or not, you can't help but feel that this transit is out to foil your plans. And what really gets to you the most is that you are sincere in your efforts today; you want to do the right thing, and you want to be 'the good person.' That feels extra sour because all your efforts end up making you feel like you did something wrong.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Today is going to feel like there's someone behind the magic curtain waiting to jump out and shout, "Snag!" You may start the day out feeling really good about life, and by mid-morning, you'll start to feel worn out, as if you've been stopped before you even get to start. During the transit of Moon square Uranus, on March 18, 2023, you want to share some good news with the people whom you know will appreciate this particular bit of information. Not only will you find that they are not available to you, but you will also discover that nobody is as interested in your 'thing' as you are. You feel like a child who wants to show their parents a new drawing, only to find out that you've been left with the babysitter, and they are too busy watching TV. You will spend this day feeling unreasonably lonely.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

By the time this day and its transit, Moon square Uranus, has your attention, you will already be so over it, it will make you laugh. Once again, you'll be saying your famous line of "I am over it." The reason it's your 'famous' line is that you tend to trust people, even after they've shown you that they are not to be trusted, and so, on March 18, you'll once again believe in that certain someone and once again, that certain someone will leave you in doubt. You've been taken again, Sagittarius, which basically means that your trusty naïveté has once again been activated, and nothing activates more naive behavior and thinking like Moon square Uranus. Will you ever learn? You will, but it won't happen on this day. It seems you're still on the path and that you still, somehow, trust everyone.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.