3 Zodiac Signs Fall Out Of Love On March 17, 2023 Horoscopes

Three zodiac signs fall out of love on March 17, 2023, and their horoscopes predict a breakup. There comes a moment in one's love life where — and it's not guaranteed — we can't stand the person we are with. Thankfully, this isn't a given, but it isn't rare, either. On March 17, we will find that for some signs, the idea of our romantic lives hitting the skids is not only a reality but a desired reality. And during Venus sextile Saturn, it's just a right of passage. Nothing lasts forever, and everything is impermanent, even our love lives.

Nobody WANTS their love life to fall apart, but hey, we are, after all, only human, and that's what happens when humans get together with permanency on their minds. We aren't wolves, even though we all swoon over the romantic notion of 'mating for life.' It's a fiction for us and a reality for the wild animals, and even though we may act like wild animals at times, we tend to want the impossible...because we are human. And part of wanting the impossible is wanting a perfect love life, which lasts forever and gives us no reason to ever want more.

During the transit of Venus sextile Saturn, it's like the deck is stacked against us. We see what's happening to our love lives, and there isn't anything we can do about it, mostly because we don't want to do anything about it. We can no longer lie to ourselves during Venus sextile Saturn. We see a sinking ship, and if we are smart, we find ourselves a lifeboat, and we bail. This one's going down.

Three zodiac signs fall out of love on March 17, 2023:

1. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You are rapidly becoming cold and hard toward your relationship, as you know very well what's taking place: you and your longtime partner are finally at the breaking point, and you know how it's going to end. During Venus sextile Saturn, there are no hopes for the future; in fact, there's only "Get me out of here!" You want nothing more to do with the person you've to spend all this time with, and you don't feel you need to explain your side to anyone. You are the one who has lived through this, and while there were great times and there will be awesome memories to hold on to, right now is for the dissolution of the relationship that is clearly unable to continue. It's not sad. However, it's frustrating for you, as this whole thing can't end fast enough for you, Libra.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Well, Aquarius, it's that time, and you knew it would come sooner or later. That time is, of course, the moment it hits you that you can no longer go on with the relationship you've been in. It's dull, goes nowhere, nobody grows, nobody talks, and during the transit of Venus sextile Saturn, it will feel like if you stay, you'll be stuck in a prison of your own making. You need air, and you need out. While it may feel 'tragic' for a few days, you'll get over it in no time, and this is because you and your partner let it go on for too long. It wasn't even as if you were trying to make it work; you both bailed on the commitment long ago, and after a while, it just became this slavish loyalty that ended with you practically hating each other. Get out now before you start tearing each other's heads off for no good reason.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You tried, you failed, they failed, and the future looks bleak. Yeeouch! That sounds dastardly, but you know what's worse? Sticking around for more, and that is exactly what you're not going to do. On March 17, do not be surprised if the transit, Venus sextile Saturn, moves you to do something you didn't think you had in you: being the first to make a move to get out. This relationship is a non-relationship; nobody feels anything anymore, and all it feels like to you right now is a waste of your precious time here on Earth. Your love life has fallen apart, but that doesn't mean you are without hope. You need to let go of this person so that you can go back out there and reclaim yourself, Pisces. Know it, own it and make something out of it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.