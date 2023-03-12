Each Zodiac Sign's Daily Horoscope For March 13, 2023

Today the Sun is in the zodiac sign of Pisces, and the Moon enters Sagittarius. Read on to find out what's in store for your zodiac sign on March 13, 2023.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Monday, March 13, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You're ready to travel and see the world. It's a good idea to pop a few items into a small bag for a quick weekend getaway. This week, you may be invited to have the time of your life out of town. When the winds of adventure start to move, be ready, Aries. It's time to explore and learn new things about life outside your comfort zone.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You are self-sufficient, so asking someone to give you a thing you need makes you uneasy. However, your courage grows deeply, and today you will find the strength to become vulnerable. You'll not only ask a friend to share from their bounty, but you'll successfully attain the resources that you desire.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You meet the person you have longed for. This week, the energy moves in your favor introducing you to the soulmate of your dreams. You are in the right place and at the right time. Be sure to pay close attention to your appearance so you look your best when that moment happens.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Things are looking up for you, Cancer. The devil, as they say, is in the details. And, even if you're a big picture thinker, you'll want to pay close attention to the 'little things' that make life sweet. Slow down so you can pay attention to what it is you're doing. Projects can be more complicated today, and you don't want to overlook an important detail.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Attention is something you adore, and today you find yourself at the center of a romantic connection. Your partner turns their attention to you, and they may be doting on you in a way that makes you feel special. You have been waiting for this moment; now it's here before your eyes. You have found a mate who adores you, and everything you crave is here to enjoy.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Honesty is the best policy, and even though you have no problem admitting when you're wrong, today it can feel a little different. An important conversation with a boss or supervisor comes up, and it can leave you wondering if your job is at risk. However, the best way to address the fear of the unknown is to schedule a meeting to request a mini-performance review. You can discover what needs to improve and make timely changes.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You have a helpful side and love participating in projects that improve your community and people in need. The stars bring the opportunity to give back to your small circle of influence. A fundraiser or event for charity can be a wonderful way to show support and donate time or resources.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today is perfect for assessing your financial situation and reviewing the details about what you make and payout. It's smart to have a clear understanding of your overall financial picture. If you see something unusual, you can start to fix the problem.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

It's all about you today, Sagittarius. The Moon in your sign promises to help you see areas of your life you want to change and improve. You gain a strong sense of confidence, and you will be bold, blunt and beautifully you.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You are in a confrontational mood today, and when it comes to problems or people from the past, you're not about to let something come back into your life. You have worked hard to turn over a new leaf. You won't give up your freedom lightly or let someone manipulate you with guilt. You stand strong today.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Friends don't allow friends to remain in the dark, and today you are that one person who lets a friend know when they need support and help. You see into a friend's life in a way that no one else can, and this allows them to see your sweet spirit.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You are ready to set sail and find a new adventure when it comes to a career pursuit. Send out your resume, but if you do not get a lot of responses, consider letting someone else review and redo it for you. Best of luck!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.