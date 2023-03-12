The March 13, 2023 Horoscopes Bring Respect To Love For 3 Zodiac Signs

According to astrology, these three zodiac signs demand respect in their love life during their March 13, 2023 horoscopes. What do we want in love? Respect! When are we going to get it? Today! That's our chant for the day, and we will be standing by our words. We are fortunate in so much as we are backed by a very strong lunar transit — Moon trine Mercury, and this transit is excellent for two things in particular: communication and focus. This means that we are not only able to communicate our thoughts to the person we love, but we are also able to be precise, exact and able to pinpoint what it is that we feel they need to hear.

And, what is it that they need to hear? They need to hear and know that we need respect. And while we're there, we will let it be known that this isn't about neediness, it's an actual demand. "You respect me, or I walk." Boom, boom, boom. We have the confidence to approach our romantic partners with our demands, as what we want is basically simply human decency. "You treat me with respect, or you lose me for good."

That's not to say we are being disrespected on this day, March 12, 2023. What this transit, Moon trine Mercury, does for us is that it heads trouble off at the pass. On this day, we let our partners know this is how it will go. We only function in respectful climates, and should that not be understood, there will be dire consequences. Got it? Good.

These three zodiac signs demand respect in love during their March 13, 2023 horoscopes:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You feel like you've done enough and seen enough in your lifetime to be able to demand the respect you feel you deserve. The days of 'taking it' are long gone, and in love — as in life, you aren't about to let anyone get over on you. Not now, and never again. This may make you feel as though you've gotten the edge on things, but this is something you maintain in your life; you aren't about to lose that edge. Not now, not ever.

You have become somewhat fearless in your approach to how you receive love; it must come with respect or you don't accept it in your world. During Moon trine Mercury, you'll feel very strongly about specifying to your partner that these are your conditions; love and respect me, or talk a walk. You have left neediness in the past, and on this day, March 12, you will show the person you are with that you mean business.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You have, in the past, felt as though you've let people walk all over you. In some cases, it's still happening, but in your relationship, there is no WAY you'll let yourself go disrespected. You take enough disrespect from your job and from simply living in a world filled with selfishness and greed, and so when you go home at night, you want your life to reflect only peace. And for you, peace depends on respect.

During Moon trine Mercury, you'll remind your partner that you come with rules and that those rules are not to be trifled with. You are dead serious; you demand respect, and you are not afraid to ask for it. You may, however, be afraid to ask for it at work, and that is something you'll have to work out in time. As for today, it's all about keeping the peace at home. Respect is the key.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You've had a rough couple of days, and the last thing you need right now is to come home to someone who expects you to act a certain way. You need your time alone, and you'll be the one who decides when you come out of your den of gloom to greet them. You only require a little time to decompress, and should your partner not understand this, then you will more than likely come down on them so hard that they'll get the point.

During Moon trine Mercury, you are very direct in your approach, and you ask for very little. You need your space, and you need them to understand you and back off until further notice. You aren't showing them that you hate them, you are merely asking for them to love you enough to show you the respect you need right now. March 12, 2023, brings you a day where you let your partner know, in no uncertain terms, that you need their respect, not their impatience.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.