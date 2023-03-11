The March 12, 2023 Horoscopes Get 'Frustrating' For 3 Zodiac Signs

The March 12, 2023, horoscopes get frustrating for three zodiac signs this Sunday. Because of the cosmic 'situation' we have here today, we may find that our intentions are good, but the results of our efforts may go off on a tangent that might not be all that good. We will try, we will intend for the best, and because we have the transit of Moon opposite Uranus looming large, we may have to bite the bullet and concede to what might be called a failure. Ah well, we've been down this road before, and we've lived to tell, so there's no evidence that we can't pick ourselves up once again and try...again.

March 12, 2023, has us feeling confident but hubristic; those previously mentioned 'good intentions' are true...but they are also unrealistic, and during Moon opposite Uranus, what is unrealistic really doesn't stand at a chance at being realized. This means that in all manner of situations...work, home, romance, planning — we will hit a roadblock; we think we can do it, but everything around us says, "Stop."

That could end up in frustrations for three zodiac signs as we do the ultimate 'Moon opposite Uranus' action and refuse to take no for an answer. Oh sure, we can ignore the warning signs all the way, thinking that our ability to rebel against them is going to act as some kind of noble magic wand that will grant us heroism for our efforts, but...nope. We may not take the hint, but the hint definitely takes us...nowhere. So, it's a matter of pride; if we can just accept that today may not be the 'big day' then we have a better chance of owning the idea that we need to stay put, stop rebelling, and wait it out.

The three zodiac signs who have frustrating horoscopes on Sunday, March 12, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You feel like a million bucks today, Taurus, and while that's a great thing to feel, this super-charged confidence of yours may take you into waters that are too deep to swim in, so to speak. You may overestimate your abilities to do certain things on this day, March 12, 2023, simply because you feel so utterly certain that things are going to go your way when they are, in fact, going to trip you up at every corner.

You're dealing with the influence of the Moon opposite Uranus, and it hits you in the way that it makes you think you can when, indeed, you cannot. The upside is that none of it is personal, but the downside is that your pride may be bruised, as you will try your best only to realize mid-way that your intentions are getting you nowhere. Sigh, sigh, sigh.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

What burns you today is the fact that you can't get anywhere and you really want to get somewhere because where you want to go will definitely benefit from your expertise...if only you could get there. So, essentially, this day, March 12, with its slightly annoying transit of Moon opposite Uranus, will physically restrict you. This could look like you trying to drive somewhere, but your car doesn't start or seeing that your Uber driver has canceled on you without your knowing it.

That kind of frustration is what you have to look forward to today. What's good is that none of it is fatal or even that terrible, but it will be off-putting, and it will knock you down a peg or two when it comes to your positive energy. You don't like being kept at bay, and unfortunately, the powers that be, namely Moon opposite Uranus, are all about keeping you...'over there.'

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

During Moon opposite Uranus, on March 12, you'll feel like everything good that you are trying to do for someone in your life is being halted in mid-action. There are things that you feel you absolutely need to accomplish today; these are mandatory obligations that you've made, and you have to adhere to the plan, or you might not be able to help the person you are there for.

Well, it looks like you will have to find a different way to get to this person, as all your roads are either blocked, or you simply can't get through to them to explain why you aren't there. During Moon opposite Uranus, you think you can bypass things like the law or the law of physics itself, but the truth will put you right back down in your place. You are not getting 'so and so' done today, but you don't have to worry, as all of this can and will be done tomorrow.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.