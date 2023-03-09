3 Zodiac Signs Who Experience 'Exciting' Horoscopes On Friday, March 10, 2023

Three zodiac signs with exciting horoscopes on Friday, March 10, 2023, enjoy positive life changes. Just in time for the weekend, the energy turns romantic and exciting as you feel compelled to take some risks to create something new. This week was one of profound change as the Virgo Full Moon beckoned you towards completing a new chapter of growth within your life just as Saturn shifted into Pisces for its new three-year period.

It is as if you have had to wait until this specific moment to be able to see the full truth of everything around you. Sometimes, even though the truth stares you in the face, it does not mean you are always ready to see it. However, now, it feels like this week was one in which you could finally see the truth about what it is and embrace this next beautiful new chapter you are moving into.

Saturn in Pisces began an era centered around spirituality and the leaps of faith you commit to because of the value of the experience or relationship. But to do that, you must first heal what prevented that from occurring. This is where the divine orchestration of Saturn in Pisces and the Virgo Full Moon changed everything.

In the last few days, the astrology was quiet as the universe gave you a chance to settle into your new truth, but now things will start turning again. Today is the first two-day event in which Venus in Aries will interlude with Mars in Gemini in a karmic kiss.

Venus has been in the Aries since mid-February, and while it may not be the most romantic placement for the planet of love, it does become passionate about going after what it desires most. Mars is in the last two weeks of its seven-month stay in Gemini, where it practiced patience and carefully thought about making any decisions.

Now, as the two tangle together, they create an atmosphere of passion, love and being able to reap the rewards for past decisions and choices.

As the two unite this weekend, it is a chance to feel grateful for choosing which romantic path you will take because patience always does pay off.

Venus and Mars can help settle any recent relationship strains and set you on a course to follow your truth more deeply as the Moon shifts into Scorpio. The Scorpio Moon seeks out transformation because it knows that is what gives life.

Often, though, as humans, change can be scary, but when you embrace the fact that it will always be in your best interest, then you start to see the most terrifying thing is trying to resist change altogether. Today it may even come as if you are standing your ground for what you know is your truth and what means the most to you. It can make you realize that love will always be the best reason for changing your life.

The three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes for Friday, March 10, 2023:

1. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Allow yourself to go deeper, Scorpio. Today you will begin to feel the effects of Saturn’s new era within your life, signifying just how different things are right now for you. To set the stage, the Moon is in Scorpio all day, helping you stay connected to your emotional self and embrace the shifting timelines around you. This allows you to remain more present within what the universe brings your way today.

Saturn in Pisces activates your sector, which governs commitment, children, joy, creativity, and self-expression. At the same time, Venus in Aries is having you reflect on themes related to health and your routines, while Mars in Gemini is wrapping up its lesson involving intimacy and transformation. This is a great deal of energy, but it is all positive, Scorpio; you must remember that when things change, everything tends to change, so it does not pay to resist any of it.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

If you allow yourself to lean in, you already know what the next few years will hold for you. Even if it differs slightly, in your heart, you know that everything is about to shift and, ultimately, it is for the better. Mars is wrapping up its stay in your romantic sector, where it has been since the end of August 2022. Hopefully, you have taken advantage of this energy and learned much about the decisions you make in love.

As Mars in Gemini unites with Venus in Aries, you will be asked to step up. To up level to the life that you are worthy of, sitting right in front of you. For you, there is a heavy romantic theme here, signifying a greater commitment, love, and even family situation than you have ever had. Today, you will feel greater excitement over what is ahead of you rather than sadness over what is behind you, making all the difference in embracing your brand-new chapter.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You have been moving through an important transition within your life since August due to Mars’s journey through Gemini. Mars rules action, ambition, and passion. Gemini brings up your choices and decisions regarding your home, family, and healing. You could have moved or had someone move in during this time, or it could have been the deepening and developing of a family that made up the bulk of your growth.

Whatever it was, though, is not yet finished. As Mars in Gemini unites with Venus in Aries, combining your home and family sector along with your arena of value and meaning, you will not only be in the place to provide for your dreams financially, but you are going to start feeling like your life is built on what matters most to you.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.