3 Zodiac Signs Whose Horoscopes On March 11, 2023 Feel 'Particularly Harsh' During Mercury Sextile Uranus

Three zodiac signs have horoscopes that feel 'particularly harsh' on March 11, 2023. If loose lips sink ships, then be prepared for the entire fleet to go down because during the transit of Mercury sextile Uranus on Saturday, keeping ourselves out of trouble is the last thing that will happen.

And, as it just so happens, this transit will hit three zodiac signs in a particularly harsh way, as those aforementioned loose lips will take the concept of communication to a whole new 'low' level. In other words, today is the day we throw discretion out the window and gamble our goodness away by using terrible words and pointed accusations. Yow!

Mercury sextile Uranus. It will have us feeling pretty dang brave with our words. We may get it into our minds that today is the day we need to tell that person off or speak our truth to an authority figure, and even if we do have something today, and even if that something is honest, what we will suffer today is the humbling experience of saying it all the wrong way.

If we don't watch out, we'll ruin our chances of improving it. Uranus' energy makes us feel like we are these great and mighty heroes, and yet, all today will be giving us is an inflated sense of ego.

And for three zodiac signs, the idea that we can freely bash down walls and fight the good fight will be irresistible. We are kidding ourselves because we don't know the first thing about what we're doing, only that we really do like the sound of our own voices as we pretend to be the hero of the day. We will end up with regret, shame and a serious reality check that tells us that if we are unkind or rude to people, we should expect to be treated the same way.

The three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on March 11, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

It's easy enough for you to get caught up in your own opinion, and sometimes you go a little too far when defending them. On March 10, you may find that you can't restrain yourself in front of certain people and that, with Mercury sextile Uranus at your back, you'll feel totally justified in ripping someone's head off with the power of your vicious tongue.

When you get like this, you lose friends and credibility because, while you think you're busy teaching someone a lesson, all you're really doing is proving to people that you are a difficult person to deal with. During Mercury sextile Uranus, you will exercise your right to be rude, mean, intolerant and snobbish, and the point you'll drive home is the point that will turn on you. After this day, you will no longer be trusted by certain people.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Now and then, the scales topple over in your world, and during Mercury sextile Uranus, the day for upsets in communication is today, March 10, 2023. You are ordinarily the world's most patient person; you give a lot of leeway to people who get on your nerves, and you figure, 'eh, it's OK, we'll all get by.' And then, those famous Libra scales become wildly unbalanced, making you come across as the world's most unstable person as you lash out at almost everyone you know.

You may even hurt an innocent person today, and in some panicked state, you may try to right that wrong. Unfortunately, you won't be able to take back the ferocious statements you will release all over some friend, making you feel bad and look even worse.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

On the one hand, you feel like it's your right and privilege to speak your truth, and on the other hand, you know very well that if you speak said truth to the one person who you feel 'needs' to hear it, you'll probably set the house on fire. During Mercury sextile Uranus, you'll throw caution to the wind and lay into this person so hard that you will surprise yourself.

You didn't think you had the nerve, and on March 10, you may regret that you did have the nerve. You won't be thinking things through today, Capricorn, and that, in itself, is not like you. But recent frustrations have brought you to the peak of your discretion, and you can no longer keep it in. And so, you let it out, and it's messy and ugly. And you, being a conscientious person, will instantly regret it. Alas, it will be too late.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.