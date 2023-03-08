The Horoscopes For Thursday, March 9, 2023 Are A Little Disappointing For 3 Zodiac Signs

With our Waning Gibbous Moon now in Libra, we may find that we, too, in our way, are waning in energy and resolve. Something that only recently charged us with power and pursuit now feels lacking; we will change our mind on this day, March 9, because changing our reversing course altogether seems to be the most natural move.

This comes with a degree of disappointment. We may have had our hearts set on something, and today's revelations tell us that it would be foolish to proceed. This isn't necessarily about radical choice; it's more about being unable to help it. Something has changed in us, and there is no going back. Discovering what has changed may make us sigh with resignation, as we know that we cannot do whatever we had our hearts set upon doing.

For three zodiac signs, this 'disappointment' or upset may come in the form of a person, as in, we 'thought they were someone they aren't.' Today brings that knowledge into the light. We may feel disappointed with someone in our life, someone whom we were counting on to provide this, that or the other thing for us. Fate has it that this person — or situation — cannot be, and this is because the waning gibbous moon has pulled all of the energy out of its potential.

Three zodiac signs with rough, disappointing horoscopes on March 9, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

The Waning Gibbous Moon in Libra comes to you at a particularly inopportune time, as you most definitely had your heart set on something coming through for you that looks to be a no-go after all. You didn't put the entire bank down on this dream, so there's nothing to lose, really, but you may feel darkened by disappointment, as it's still hard for you to understand why 'this' thing, in particular, isn't able to come through for you.

You know better than to place blame, as whatever has happened is not really the fault of anyone. It's just that Waning Gibbous Moon in Libra energy that pushes things into a different perspective, and now that whatever is done is done, you can only feel dragged down by it. It's something you can get over, but it's also something you don't want to have to get over.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Always one to be right there for the lunar transits, you'll feel drained on this day, March 9, 2023, as the Waning Gibbous Moon in Libra takes hold of your day and lets you know that something you wanted is simply not going to be. The day feels draggy and depressing to you, even though there's no real reason to feel that down. It just 'is what it is,' and you might be unable to shake the feeling of being either thrown aside or forced to recognize that something is just not meant to be.

You'll deal with disappointment throughout the day, but it's not the kind that will change you or ruin your life. It's just another day on Earth, and to be intentionally cliche: Sometimes you win, and sometimes you lose. It's all good in the end.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

What brings you down on this day, March 9, 2023, is the lack of energy that almost feels like it's got a presence of its own. You depended on yourself to get up and go today, and this dragging 'other' seems to have taken over. Now you're not only lazy, but you also don't think you can get yourself into the positive mindset that would get you out of this slump.

You feel as though you're about to lose or waste an opportunity, and this is because the Waning Gibbous Moon in Libra has you feeling more apathetic than energetic. You want to care, but you just can't muster up the emotion. You may end up sparing yourself the feeling of defeat by simply pushing off what needs to be done today for another day. Still, none of that makes you feel any less uninspired.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.