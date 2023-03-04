The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On March 5, 2023

By Aria Gmitter — Written on Mar 04, 2023
Photo: Mikhail Nilov from Pexels via Canva
Each zodiac sign's one card tarot reading is here for Sunday, March 5, 2023. The stars are forever in our favor today as we learn to use our talents and skills positively.
Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Sunday, March 05, 2023.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
Tarot Card: The Emperor
Read the room, Aries. Today, be mindful that anger can be easy to connect with. Sometimes it's better to hold your tongue and wait for patience to return.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
Tarot Card: The Moon
Something isn't right. You may not be able to put your finger on what is hidden from your sight, but if you sense falsehood in a situation, listen to your gut.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
Tarot Card: Seven of Pentacles
Call a timeout. A little bit of space can go a long way. Even at a party where you are having fun, a part of your mind will be somewhere else thinking about a particular problem.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
Tarot Card: Seven of Cups
Emotions take time to process. Today, write down what. you think and feel to help you navigate the emotions you are holding inside of your heart.
Leo (July 23 - August 22)
Tarot Card: Four of Swords
Conflict can arrive out of pure intention due to differences of opinion. Find a compromise that works for everyone involved.
Virgo (August 23 - September 22)
Tarot Card: Six of Wands
You know what you want to do in this life. Your purpose has been evolving, but now you're ready to take a leap of faith and try something new.
Libra (September 23 - October 22)
Tarot Card: The High Priestess
A little bit of intuition can go a long way. You may be wondering what to do with a particular situation or person. Tune in to your inner voice and hear what the universe has said.
Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)
Tarot Card: The Sun
Good things come to those who wait. Today, your patience serves you well as you reap a wonderful reward.
Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)
Tarot Card: The World
Good luck comes to those who are patient and kind. Today, you receive some type of benefit from a friendship that has grown.
Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)
Tarot Card: The Hierophant
Old-fashioned ways can work for some people. Today, you resist change and want to keep things the way they have always been.
Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)
Tarot Card: Justice
Life can feel unfair at times. The best way to realize you may not get what you want is to prepare for the next best thing by having a new plan.
Pisces (February 19 - March 20)
Tarot Card: The Fool
You have a new opportunity ahead. You aren't concerned about others. The call to serve is too strong for you to ignore.
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.