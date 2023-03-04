The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign For March 5, 2023

Today's horoscope for Sunday, March 5, 2023, includes an astrology forecast while the Sun is in Pisces and the Moon is in Leo.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Sunday, March 05, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

With Saturn grazing over the final degree of your friendship sector, this week may be when toxic connections get severed, and new relationships begin.

Don't hold on to the past because it feels safe. Embrace the future because that's where you most belong.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

A difficult situation can bring out the best in you. As Venus begins to separate from Jupiter in Aries, an opportunity presents itself for you to begin something new.

Jupiter may bring up some difficult emotions as it speaks to Chiron in Aries, but this is a time to heal from the past so you can move on.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

It's time to trust what the universe has in store for you.

Mercury in Pisces is finally moving beyond the critical degrees, so now the universe can be felt in a supportive and less confusing way. In otherwords, ask for what you want, and you may receive it.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Invest in yourself. The Leo Moon brings up a desire to have the finer things in life.

You deserve to enjoy the best money can buy, but consider your overall budget. Be savvy and wise without waste.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Nothing goes unnoticed by the universe, Leo.

No matter where you are or what it is you need to do, there's supportive energy around your life at this time, helping you to reach a goal that previously felt out of reach.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Your ambitious nature emerges strongly today as Mars continues to finish its transit in Gemini.

This has been a tough few months, but the seeds you've planted are preparing to become part of a bountiful harvest a little after the Full Moon takes place in your zodiac sign on March 7.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

It's never too late to try, and you're never too far out of reach for the universe to help.

Jupiter and Venus dancing in your sector of relationships make it seem possible that love can be found once again if you are willing to put yourself out there despite the fear of being hurt. Why not, Libra? You never know what could happen.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Don't be too hard on yourself, Scorpio. With Mars in Gemini, you are determined to make right on promises you've made to others.

Some situations may still fall short, even when you've done all you could. Today may limit productivity, but it does not reflect your value.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Something wonderful can happen today, and it can involve receiving money. Jupiter in Aries brings an abundance of blessings your way, Sagittarius, especially when you take a pain you've held in your heart and apply it to the greater good.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Buy once, buy right. If you're making a big purchase this month consider the cost but also the longevity of what it is you want. Sometimes a little more is better, and you save yourself grief and time in the long run.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Believe in the goodness of people. Sometimes a person can surprise you when you least expect them to. You may not see the work that's happening out of your sight. The soul is always changing, and prayer can compel a friend to do the right thing, even if you're not there to encourage their growth.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Trust the process. A big change is happening in your personal life, and you may find yourself at a place where old habits start to dwindle, and a new you emerges better than ever before.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.