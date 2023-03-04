3 Zodiac Signs Have 'Lucky In Love' Horoscopes On Sunday, March 5, 2023

Three zodiac signs will be the luckiest in love on March 5, 2023, and part of the reason their relationship horoscopes are on point today is the Moon in Virgo.

Whenever we think of being lucky in love, we tend to think of finding the right person or simply getting along with the person we already have. Sometimes luck isn't about a windfall of money or some grand change in the greater scheme of things. Sometimes, luck is about simplicity.

And on this day, March 5, the kind of luck in love we're talking about is the kind that uses practicality as its strength. Not everything is glamorous or exciting in love, and during the Moon in Virgo, we can use this practical energy as a driving force of good.

It's nice to sit back and trust in the person we are in a romantic relationship with. No need to prove who we are and no pressure to be someone we're not. During the Moon in Virgo, we accept things as they are because, for three zodiac signs, things are pretty dang good 'as is.'

We're not expecting miracles today; we are grateful to live the day out. We have what we want, and if they are not perfect, then neither are we...and who wants perfection anyway? Perfection leaves no room for development, and the way the person who benefits most from the Moon in Virgo sees it, "all is well in my world."

We accept our partners for who they are today, and we are accepted in turn. Because we ask for nothing more than to be accepted, we have one of the best days, as acceptance is part and parcel of this day, March 5, 2023.

The three zodiac signs who have the luckiest in love horoscopes on March 5, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Your zodiac sign benefits from a Moon in Virgo, and you'll feel at ease regarding your relationship. You haven't felt at ease with the person you are with since...well, forever, and that's mainly because you haven't let yourself relax into the relationship. You spend so much of your time over-analyzing them that you end up not liking them because you tend to believe your analysis, and the truth is, you've always been wrong.

Today allows you to see what a disservice you've done towards yourself, as it finally hits you that not only are you lucky to have this person, but that, even though you keep nagging them, they continue to love you and believe in you. Wow, what a revelation.

This will calm your defenses and give you the light feeling you'll have today. It's nice to let down your defenses, Gemini, and good for you for making it a reality. It just gets better from here on out.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

While you can be just as wild and crazy as the next person, the reality of you is that you do enjoy the simple life, Cancer. You want your love life to be uneventful, or rather, non-dramatic.

During the Moon in Virgo, you'll get to feel just how lucky you are as you and your partner enjoy each other, at home, amongst the comfort of the things that make you happiest. You ask for very little today, and you and your partner feel the happiest when things are kept simple and sparing.

You've met someone who matches your desires, and you'll feel exceptionally lucky on this day, March 5, 2023, for the quiet moments spent together.

You will not be disturbed by family members or friends; even work-related topics will take a back seat. Today, during the Moon in Virgo, you will experience the kind of luck that only comes to those who are happy with what they already have.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Finally, a day of peace, quiet and loving understanding. Today is not the day for passionate advances; during the Virgo Moon, you will find the greatest pleasure you can derive from your partner's peaceful attitude. You've noticed a change in them; it's as if they've decided that frantic behavior and over-the-top reactions are no longer their things — they want the same kind of peace that you do, and this is what feels like luck to you.

You've wanted this for so long, and during the Virgo Moon, on March 5, 2023, you'll get to know that all the waiting you've done has finally culminated in what you're seeing today: a real friendship beneath the romance and one that is worth believing in. It seems that time did the trick for you, Capricorn. You held on, and now, your relationship is paying off. Good for you.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.