3 Zodiac Signs With Amazing Horoscopes On Monday, February 27, 2023

It may be nearing the end of the month, but it is the beginning that speaks the loudest to your soul today.

The First Quarter Moon in Gemini occurs, peaking overnight and casting the entire day in a bright and ambitious light.

First Quarter Moons are defined as the first half of the Moon being visible after the New Moon Phase, in this case, the New Moon in Pisces, which occurred about a week ago.

While it is often thought that whatever intentions you set on the New Moon, you will be able to reap the harvest a few weeks later at the Full Moon, it is a longer and more in-depth process.

Moons help you work towards your intention with the same zodiac sign.

This First Quarter Moon in Gemini will bring back themes surrounding the New and Full Moon from 2022.

Reflect on May 30th and December 8th to see what was occurring within your life to understand better what this First Quarter Moon will be bringing up.

These lunar check-ins allow you to see how far you have come and what you may need to focus on to redirect or strengthen your fortitude for the path ahead.

Gemini is an air sign that represents your duality of being both human and spirit.

It casts a division between your higher and lower self, the healed and wounded parts of you and your hope versus your doubt.

Life itself is made up of duality, with balance learning how to let yourself find somewhere between both extremes to exist.

First Quarter Moons help you put the past behind you to achieve your desired goal.

But this has been much longer than the Pisces Moon a week ago.

This is about the decision and choice Mars, also in Gemini, has been highlighting in your life since August 2022, as it spends a rare seven months within this sign.

To make the choice that aligns with your highest self, you need to be able to put the past behind you.

To be able to choose your healing, you need to find forgiveness for your wounding.

But to be able to do any of that, you need to believe in the hope that the best is yet to come in your life.

When you get to the space where you can genuinely find gratitude for all you have encountered within this life, you can also move with the belief that you are not losing anything but instead stand a chance to gain everything.

You are on the precipice of a new chapter within your personal life and collectively globally.

But to get the most from it, you need to be willing to walk away from the past, from the work of trying to make it different, or in resisting change.

You must accept this moment as it is now and trust that even if you do not know how it will all work out — that it will.

The three zodiac signs with amazing horoscopes on Monday, February 27, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

The First Quarter Moon in your zodiac sign speaks to the growth and healing you are being urged to acknowledge on a deeper level. First Quarter Moons help you release the past or what was holding you back, and in your sign, it is about recognizing the thoughts and beliefs that do not serve you as you move ahead.

In a few weeks, Mars will finally end its stay within your zodiac sign, meaning that something will have come full circle and that the extended debate you have been in with yourself will finally find closure.

Today is a chance to give yourself what you need — even if that’s simply permission to move on. As you extend this acceptance and grace to yourself, you will feel more confident about the answers starting to reveal themselves to you.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Gemini represents your sister sign and your romantic relationship sector. This sector is where you saw great action and development since last summer's end when Mars moved into Gemini.

Since that time, you have been battling with a decision when it comes to your romantic life. Because Mars represents movement and action, it involves taking action toward a new relationship, greater commitment or even away from an existing relationship. Today's First Quarter Moon asks you to take a chance on your future and growth.

You cannot get anywhere new by staying where you are, and as much as you crave the stability of the known, do not forget that stability can also come from within yourself. When that happens, you become free, which is what you are after.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

It is no secret that you are an emotionally intuitive water sign, but having a home setting that reflects your truth and desires is also important. Since the end of last summer, you have been moving through a phase of redefining what home means to you, and in that process, you have also been figuring out where your romantic relationship falls into that.

Home is not always a shared space with a lover, but if it is, it inevitably changes the connection. Since Mars in Gemini has been activating these themes for the last six months, today’s First Quarter Moon will provide some much-needed clarity toward focusing on what you want so you can create more of it.

Sometimes it is not always evident or easy to let the past go, and at others, it can be scary too, but by releasing this part of your life, you also create so much more for what you want.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.