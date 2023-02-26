3 Zodiac Signs Whose Relationships Fall Apart During The First Quarter Moon in Gemini, February 27, 2023

When we look up at the sky and see the Moon in any of its phases, we feel hopeful and guided by its light. It may be only in our heads, but we can't help but treat the Moon as if it were the most mystical thing in our world. We see faces in it, envision astronauts landing on it, and associate it with nocturnal visions and delights.

The Moon has always held sway over human beings, and there's a good reason for our infatuation: it influences what happens to us down here on little ol' Earth.

When the Moon is half full, we look at how we, ourselves, are half full...this implies that we need to act; we need to either go for the fullness or stand aside and accept that lack thereof. During the First Quarter Moon in Gemini, we get the added dose of insecurity, and self-doubt has a very good chance of clouding all other emotions on February 27, 2023.

This is the day we look at our lives and make a judgment call: is it working, or do we need to either fix it or let it go? And, of course, the part of our life most affected during this transit is our love life; this is the 'make or break' day. We will either survive the relationship or stand aside and watch it fall apart.

Nobody wants the pain or the anguish of having to make such a choice, and because of that, relationships fall apart on their own accord.

During the First Quarter Moon in Gemini, we will feel incapable of confronting our partner because we can't grasp the idea that something good will come of that conversation. And so, we become passive-aggressive; we let our relationship fall apart because we are not secure enough to talk it out.

During the First Quarter Moon in Gemini on February 27, 2023, these three zodiac signs notice their relationships fall apart:

1. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

There are two sides to you, Libra: the side that needs everyone around you to think that you are continuously on the ball and drive for success, and the side that doesn't want to do anything you find to be scary...and today, 'scary' is what you'll consider your romantic relationship to be. So scared are you of the person you are with that you will stand by and watch the relationship fall apart.

During the First Quarter Moon in Gemini, you may even get the chance to step in and save the thing from total collapse, but because of the dualistic nature of Gemini, you'll fall back into fear, and you won't lift a finger to help.

You'll blame it all on your partner, but you'll know deep down inside that you could have helped. Your romance will die today, and you will know that you did nothing to help save it. On the other hand, perhaps this is what you wanted all along.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

By the end of this day, you will have learned a major lesson: if you want to save your love life, you have to make an effort to show for it. You'll know in no uncertain terms that you did your best to avoid confrontation, and even though you're a strong, confrontative Scorpio, for some reason, during the First Quarter Moon in Gemini, your partner will get the best of you, and you will give up the ghost. You no longer want to be in this relationship, as you feel that all the potential you once believed in is not gone.

During the First Quarter Moon in Gemini, you'll have a clear opportunity to get involved and spare the ruination, but you will opt to stand aside and watch it fall apart. You wanted this, and so, today gives you what you want.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You might feel foolish later, but as of today, you recognize one thing; you have a choice as to whether or not you wish to fight for the relationship that you've put so much time and energy into and the choice you'll go with is the one where you let it fall apart.

Could you fight for this? Yes, absolutely, but would that fight be sincere, or would it simply be what is expected of you to do, after spending so much time with this one person? You feel that if you have to be honest, let your honesty rule the day.

You are no longer in love with this person, nor do you really care to keep it going, as it's become more work than it is love. You are bored and disenchanted; there is nothing here, and during the First Quarter Moon in Gemini, you'll see that your best decision is where you end things permanently.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.